If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough. I started investing in cryptocurrency in late 2017. In all honestly, I had no clue what blockchain technology was at the time. My crypto investing fundamentals were based on hearsay and whatever my friends told me about the miracles of investing in bitcoin and altcoins. It’s only after the crash of 2018 that I learnt my lessons. The first lesson among many was about doing your research and one must not forget that, ever.

3 DAYS AGO