A Lake City Council candidate’s campaign letter to voters has caused concern among residents about potential ethics violations. Last week, Councilwoman, Tami Green, sent a letter outlining her work for the city. This included the announcement of a new chief for the Lake City Police Department, Dan Schaffer. Officials have been working for nearly a year to find a new person to lead the department, but formal approval was not on the agenda until the Monday, Nov. 1 meeting. Prior to this, nearly all discussions on the hiring process and potential candidates were held in closed session. Calhoun County Attorney, Tina Farrington, says this appears to be a violation of Iowa’s closed session laws.

LAKE CITY, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO