MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota Swimming & Diving program made quick work of the University of St. Thomas Tommies during their Saturday dual, with the women winning by a score of 222-75 and the men taking the meet 228-63. "I thought today went really well," said head coach Kelly Kremer. "We had the chance to gain a lot of experience for both our men and women in some of their second and third events which was great, and it was just a ton of fun. They had a ton of fans in our facility cheering on both teams, and it was just a really good and fun environment for everyone."

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 9 DAYS AGO