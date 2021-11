Wheat prices have begun the trading day above 800.00 USD per bushel, a price ratio which has not occurred in a long time, and a combination of factors are certainly causing massive speculation to arise within the commodity. However, it should be noted the price of wheat has been within the grasp of strong speculative forces before, the last time wheat traded above 800.00 USD per bushel was in 2012 when the price climbed to a high of nearly 948.00 in June of that year.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO