KENTUCKY — Now that the 2020 Census is complete, Kentucky will embark upon another round of redistricting which is the process in which lawmakers draw new boundaries for the legislature and the state’s six congressional districts. While the Secretary of State’s office does not provide any oversight of the redistricting process or drawing of boundary lines for the Commonwealth, Secretary Michael Adams says his office is a resource for members of the General Assembly during this process.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO