Biden climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

By MATTHEW DALY
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming...

The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
Idaho Capital Sun

Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal feed and manure management. “There […] The post Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
thegazette.com

Vilsack: Biden not going after livestock in efforts to reduce methane

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal...
Quarles to leave Fed's board, giving Biden another slot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Randal Quarles announced Monday that he will resign from the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors at the end of the year after completing a four-year term as its top bank …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Florida Phoenix

As Biden promotes climate action to world leaders, support in Congress still divided

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke to world leaders at a global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, about reducing methane gases and taking other measures in order to sustain humankind. Back in the United States, Democrats and Republicans remain apart on the climate issues and the president’s agenda at home is in flux in the […] The post As Biden promotes climate action to world leaders, support in Congress still divided appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
timespub.com

Clean Air Council statement on EPA’s announcement of two methane rules aimed at reducing emissions from the oil and gas industry

Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released two proposed rules to significantly reduce methane and other harmful pollutants from both new and modified as well as existing oil and gas operations. These rules would require companies to find and fix methane leaks from oil and gas wells and related equipment. EPA’s proposal is a reversal in policy from the previous administration’s attempt to deregulate methane by rolling back the 2016 New Source Protection Standards (NSPS) for oil and gas sites.
