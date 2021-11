Re: “The inspirational life of Colin Powell” (Oct. 20):. Like all remarkable persons who admit making errors, Gen. Colin Powell acknowledged that he made a grievous mistake by promoting the invasion of Iraq and said the results of his blunder were painful in his conscience and a “blot” on his career. Long ago I read Gen. Powell’s autobiography, and what stands out most clearly in my memory was his narration of the frequent times he had to drive with his family over long distances, and often had to sleep in the car because they couldn’t find lodging that accepted “coloreds.” Yes, Gen. Powell had a “blot” on his career, but it was microscopic compared to the blot with which his country stained his humanity and that of his family and his people. And yet — and yet, that honest and great man buried his bitterness and served his country with honor. May you rest in peace, Gen. Powell.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO