China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, with likely intentions of possessing at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, according to a new Pentagon report prepared for Congress. The Defense Department’s annual China military power report states that the “accelerating pace” of Beijing’s nuclear expansion may enable the communist nation to have “up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027,” with aspirations for at least 1,000 by 2030. The finding exceeds the Defense Department’s projections in the same report a year ago, when the Pentagon said that China’s stockpile was “in the low-200s” and likely to “at least double in size.”

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO