Parents Running Out of Patience

By Tom Magazzu, Editor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to extensive brown-nosing and requests for some unrealized funds, a September 29, 2021 letter to President Joe Biden from the National School Boards Association included several references to “threats and acts of violence” at recent school board meetings around the country. The letter mentioned a total of...

Myra Mains
6d ago

odd....most of the states have the worst education in the country....where education is 50 yrs behind the world..are NOW worried about the content of said.edcation? how many parents have a high school diploma???

peace&love111
6d ago

turn all public schools into private ones run by the local community

