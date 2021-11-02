CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMUSCLE SHOALS – The Muscle Shoals High School Show Choir will present its 10th anniversary iMpulse Show Choir, The DECA Year November 13-15 at Muscle Shoals High School. The director is Hannah Bradford and this year’s theme is “#throwbacks.” The...

libertywingspan.com

Year by year, the ITS legacy continues on campus

A Tony Award isn’t something obtainable for theatre students on campus, but the The International Thespian Society celebrates educational theatre with several Redhawks earning membership in the organization. “Everyone is able to be in ITS, whether you are in a theatre class or not,” ITS member, senior Mia Tremmel said....
EDUCATION
williamsonherald.com

Fairview Junior Youth of the Year

The Fairview Boys & Girls Club’s Junior Youth of the Year Kenley Brown, a seventh grader at Fairview Middle School, has been a member of the club since she was 5 years old. “My friend wanted me to come,” she said. “I’ve seen how the club changes kids. I watched a lot of kids grow up coming from dreamers to achievers. I like helping little kids. They’re so cute.”
FAIRVIEW, TN
raynetoday.com

Lioness of the Year

Recognized for her many contributions to the Crowley Lions Club and the community, Nancy Loewer was recently named Lioness of the Year. Making the presentation to her at a recent Lions Club meeting is Keith Frederick, immediate past president.
CROWLEY, LA
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Youth of the Year

Emani Price, a 16-year old junior at Independence High, joined the Franklin Boys & Girls Club when she was 11 years old. “My mom and sister made me join the club, but it was worth it.”. She needed a place to go after school where she could get her homework...
FRANKLIN, TN
Craig Daily Press

Business-minded youngsters compete at FBLA and DECA event

Monday, some of the region’s young up-and-comers met in Craig to test their business acumen. Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Craig campus hosted the district competition for area schools’ Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) clubs. Winners at the district competition Monday qualify for the state competition in Denver.
CRAIG, CO
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Black Expo Will Be a Mecca of Opportunity This Weekend

The Pasadena Black Expo will be coming to the Pasadena Convention Center this Saturday, November 6, offering a mecca of opportunity with resources for college, women in business, networking, homeownership, health, well-being, and many more. The Pasadena Black Expo is themed “Our World Of Opportunity” this year as a way...
PASADENA, CA
Intelligencer

Halloween Is a Go This Year In Wheeling

WHEELING — While the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic saw formal trick-or-treating events shuttered in 2020, Wheeling residents can be comfortable in expecting that their kids can walk the neighborhoods again this Halloween. The advent and proliferation of the COVID-19 vaccine this year and dramatically decreasing number of COVID...
WHEELING, WV
thebuzzmagazines.com

Celebrating 150 years of SVdP

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston celebrated 150 years at the River Oaks Country Club. The sesquicentennial event honored the late Marek brothers – John, Bill, and Ralph, who were longtime supporters. The anniversary gala was co-chaired by Bruce and Stan Marek. The event raised $450,000, with a surprise announcement of $5 million in endowment support. An endowment was set up in honor of Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza and will benefit the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Stan and Bruce Marek volunteered to co-chair and lead the fundraising of the endowment campaign. The Society’s local network includes 58 local chapters, 21 food pantries, two resale shops, and 1,850 Vincentian volunteers as well as 1,400 community volunteers. See svdphouston.org.
HOUSTON, TX
hometownsource.com

Poser and Matros headed to nationals in DECA

Little Falls Community High School seniors Ethan Poser, left, and Caleb Matros competed in Round 1 of the DECA Virtual Business Accounting Challenge in late October. The goal of this accounting challenge was for students to be forensic auditors and find accounting errors in business records. Students were scored and ranked based on finding all errors and completion time.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
mcduffieprogress.com

Osborne named Teacher of the Year

Laura Osborne was named the Teacher of the Year for McDuffie County. Osborne teaches Georgia History to eighth graders at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School. Winning Teacher of the Year came as a surprise to her. “I don’t know, how do you put that into words,” Osborne said. “I was just shocked.”
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
merrill.wi.us

Transit - 100 Years Celebration

November 17, 2021 is the 100th Anniversary of motorbuses in Merrill. We will again be joining with the Merrill Historical Society and conducting the Nickel Tour on Saturday November 6, 2021. The tours will be from 10:00am until 2:00pm beginning and ending at the Historical Society. The Merrill Historical Society will be open for viewing before and after your tour on the bus.
MERRILL, WI
theweektoday.com

Decas students decorate dazzling pumpkins

Students at the John W. Decas Elementary School got to visit a sweet gallery of pumpkins they’d decorated to look like their favorite fictional characters on Friday afternoon, even though school hadn’t met that day. “Look at all these great pumpkins!” exclaimed Principal Bethany Chandler. She said that she wanted...
LIFESTYLE
penfield.org

Congratulations on 50 years a librarian!

Assemblymember Jennifer Lunsford issues proclamation recognizing Librarian Peggy O'Neil's dedication to patrons. On Thursday, October 21 Assemblymember Jen Lunsford visited Penfield Public Library to formally recognize Peggy O'Neil Midgley for fifty years of service as a librarian, most of which have been with PPL. Congratulation to our dear friend and colleague for fifty years of joyful dedication to her work as a librarian! We're so very proud and thankful to have Peggy as a librarian at Penfield Public Library, where she work tirelessly to serve our library and community as a whole.
PENFIELD, NY
courierjournal.net

Happening This Week

THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S basketball teams will be hosting Purple Pandemonium Thursday, November 4 at 7pm in Flowers Hall. The free event is open to the public and will feature both UNA teams competing in three-point contests, skills challenges, half-court shots, and more. Fans are encouraged to come out and meet the players and hear from the coaches as both teams prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 basketball season.
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Art, Fiber, & More

FLORENCE – Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts will host an exhibit of seven Alabama artists working across a broad range of mediums from November 7-December 23 in the Kennedy-Douglass Main Gallery. The group show features exceptional artwork, artisanal jewelry, and fiber accessories suitable for holiday gift-giving. The opening reception will...
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Honors for 3 at Freed

HENDERSON, TN – Freed-Hardeman University welcomes its alumni and friends to campus for its annual Homecoming celebration the weekend of November 5-7. The week’s theme is, “Celebrate Me Home.”. Eighteen students were selected by their peers to serve as representatives for FHU’s Fall 2021 Homecoming Court. Among those to be...
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

Community Notes

COMMUNITY NOTES may be submitted for non-profit, civic or church-related events and published free of charge AS SPACE IS AVAILABLE in the Courier Journal. Community Notes must be submitted in writing by 3pm Friday for consideration in the following week’s issue. • Look for “Submit News” on our website at...
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

St. Francis and More

FLORENCE – Mary Wadsworth White was recently presented with the Spirit of the Shoals Award for her work on the St. Francis Project, and for all she does in our community. White is an accomplished visual artist, an active supporter of theatre and music, and a promoter of the arts in public education. Since moving to Alabama in the mid 1990’s, Mrs. White has served as board member for numerous cultural organizations including the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the Shoals Symphony, Kennedy Douglas Center for the Arts, Florence Public Arts Committee and many more.
FLORENCE, AL
courierjournal.net

A Roof for Christmas

SHOALS – Plans are in the works for Reed’s Metals of Florence to cover one special family this Christmas. We’re not talking about a few generic gifts and a turkey dinner. Reed’s will be covering the home of one special family in each market it serves with a free metal...
FLORENCE, AL
Homer News

Years Ago

The Homer City Council approved annexing less than the 25.6 square miles first sought. The Local Boundary Commission recommended adding 3.3 square miles, but the council approved a proposal adding about 4 square miles. City Manager Ron Drathman said the LBC likes cities to annex smaller areas. “We were trying...

