U.S. Politics

Into the 21st Century

 7 days ago

After back-to-back weeks by Mr. John Crowder (September 15, 22 Sideswiping Critique) yammering about whether or not the President is old, I felt compelled to...

Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
Fox News

Democratic governor turns on Biden vaccine mandate, not 'correct' or 'effective' solution

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
