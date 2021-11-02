CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chloe x Halle, Ryan Destiny, And Normani Link At Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottieween

By Sharde Gillam
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vq3tc_0cjpJNgT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3pjb_0cjpJNgT00

Source: Revlon / Revlon Cosmetics


After a weekend full of sharing their most iconic Halloween costumes, our favorite celebs hit the streets one last time for a night of dancing and fun to close out Halloween and the spooky weekend. Among those were Chloe and Halle Bailey, Ryan Destiny, and Normani, who linked up at Megan Thee Stallion’s annual Hottieween Halloween party and instantly gave us melanin overload, becoming the group of besties we never knew we needed but now can’t get enough of!

In a clip that’s now gone viral, we see all of the gorgeous ladies, dancing the night away while having a great time slaying in their Halloween costumes.

In the clip, we see Halle Bailey as Janet Jackson.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Halle (@hallebailey)

Chloe Bailey as Jada Pinkett from The Matrix .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

And Normani, Ryan Destiny, and Megan Thee Stallion as matching enchanted fairies.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Normani (@normani)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

“ATE,” one fan commented on the ladies’ stunning looks while another was left speechless and simply left a plethora of heart-eye emojis to show their approval.

Here’s another look at the girls linking up and having a great time inside Meg’s Hottieween bash last night.

Looks like Megan’s Hottieween was the place to be last night, and we’re here for more link-ups like this!

Don’t miss…

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her Calvins

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Destiny
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Dreezy
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Normani
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Chloe Bailey
jammin1057.com

10 Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Best Songs: Ranked

Megan Thee Stallion is trailblazing through the rap game. With 3 Grammys, 16 top 10 hits on the Billboard chart, and of course, a feature with her idol Beyoncé? The self-proclaimed “Houston Hottie” is a force to be reckoned with. Check out her best 10 songs:. DaBaby and Megan team...
MUSIC
BET

Megan Thee Stallion To Perform A Special Hometown Concert at Houston’s 713 Music Hall

Recent college grad and three-time Grammy Award-winner, Megan Thee Stallion, is heading home to Houston for a special performance at 713 Music Hall. Formerly known as The Terminal, the occasion will celebrate the 5,000-capacity concert venue’s renaming and focus attention on transforming the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office into a hub for culture, food, shopping, and recreation.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normani Link#Revlon Revlon Cosmetics#Ate#Stallion Access#Stallionaccess
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Jenna Johnson Reacts To Rumors That Olivia Jade Is Hooking Up With Her Husband Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. During the most recent horror-themed episode, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was eliminated. I was horrified- Kenya seemed fine with the judges’ decision. Influencer Olivia Jade has created quite a stir in the ballroom, and not just because of her dancing. […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Jenna Johnson Reacts To Rumors That Olivia Jade Is Hooking Up With Her Husband Val Chmerkovskiy appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'DWTS': Olivia Jade Giannulli's Elimination Has Fans Overjoyed

Dancing With the Stars eliminated not one, but two celebrities on Monday night. During the quarterfinals, the show said goodbye to both Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jimmie Allen. Naturally, the episode's wild events had numerous viewers sharing their thoughts on the outcome, and when it comes to Giannulli specifically, fans are more than thrilled that the controversial star was eliminated.
TV SHOWS
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & His Team Involved In Fist Fight At ComplexCon: Watch

Offset made an appearance at ComplexCon 2021 this weekend, but it didn't go as seamlessly as he had probably hoped. Just outside of the No Jumper booth, the Migos rapper was involved in a fistfight as members of his entourage appeared to jump a man. The rapper was spotted wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Anna Faris trends on Twitter as fans show support for her after Chris Pratt says Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him a 'healthy daughter'

Chris Pratt praised Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a "healthy daughter" on Instagram. In response, his ex-wife Anna Faris' name trended on Twitter. Because the former couple's son has had health challenges, many considered Pratt's post insensitive. Anna Faris' name trended online Thursday evening in response to her ex-husband Chris...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Caitlyn Jenner Admits Relationship With Ex Kris Jenner Is "Not as Good as It Should Be"

Watch: Kim & Khloe Discuss Where the Family Stands With Caitlyn Jenner. Things could be better between Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. During Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an emotional update about their relationship. "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," the Olympian told her housemates. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."
CELEBRITIES
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

91
Followers
308
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy