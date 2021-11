AUD/USD bears are trying to take control to test 0.7400 commitments. Key data this week will be critical for AUD/USD traders. AUD/USD is flat on the day as pressures mount below the overnight highs near 0.7430. The price has fallen some 0.22% in Asia on Tuesday as the higher yielders give way to less hawkish central bank sentiment. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7410 and has fallen from a high of 0.7423 to a low of 0.7404.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO