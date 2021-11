So a dead rubber it is, for India. Both groups in the Super 12s came down to hitting the eight-points mark eventually and India's losses in the first two games had made their early exit all but a foregone conclusion. The last day of the group stage will, therefore, be the last day as T20I captain for Virat Kohli, and the end of the road for some members of the coaching staff who will leave with a strong legacy, but one that will be without any major limited-overs trophies.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO