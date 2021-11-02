Final run: Decatur Heritage coach to retire after leading the Eagles for 11 seasons

The high school playoffs start this week and Decatur Heritage’s home game with Marion County promises to be a little different than most.

Decatur Heritage plans to honor retiring head coach Steve Meek before the game.

Meek’s retirement has been a not-so-secret secret that just about everyone around the program has known for several months.

“Rather than do something for him after the season, we thought something special before the first playoff game would be even better,” DHCA athletic director Ty Patterson said. “We are inviting all his family, friends and former players to come.

“We want this to be a really big celebration for somebody who has meant so much to our community, school and athletic program.”

The 61-year-old Meek has been retired from the state since leaving Austin, where he was an assistant coach in 2010. This is his 11th season as head coach at Decatur Heritage.

Meek’s record at Decatur Heritage is 84-41 with four region championships and eight straight trips to the playoffs. His overall win total, which includes five years at Lawrence County, is 101-74. The 2015 Decatur Heritage team advanced to the 1A semifinals.

“I just feel like it’s time after being in coaching in some capacity for 38 years,” Meek said. “I believe I still have a lot to offer in whatever I decide to do after coaching.

“I just want some time to do other things with my wife Sandra. We just welcomed our second granddaughter. I want to spend more time with our family.”

Sandra Meek retired as an elementary teacher last spring.

Meek is also Decatur Heritage’s baseball coach. His 2016 team won the Class 1A state championship. There’s a chance that Meek may coach one more baseball season.

56 years of playoffs

This is the 56th year for the Alabama High School Athletic Association football playoffs. The first playoffs were held in 1966 and involved just four schools.

Montgomery’s Sidney Lanier beat Montgomery’s Robert E. Lee 9-7 in the championship game at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl on Dec. 2.

Sidney Lanier advanced to the finals with a 47-7 win over Shades Valley. Lee beat Huntsville 46-7 in the other semifinal contest. Both semifinal games were also played at Cramton Bowl.

This year’s state championship games will be played Dec. 1-3 at the new Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

All seven defending state champions are in the playoffs. That’s 7A Thompson (9-1), 6A Pinson Valley (7-3), 5A St. Paul’s (7-3), 4A Handley (7-2), 3A Fyffe (8-1), 2A Mars Hill (7-3) and 1A Linden (5-4). Over the last 20 years, just four defending champs didn't make the playoffs.

13 undefeated teams

There are 13 undefeated teams in the AHSAA playoffs. One of those teams is Hartselle (10-0), which faces a big test from visiting Gardendale (8-2) in 6A.

Four area teams have to face undefeated teams in the first round. That’s 6A Decatur (4-6) at Clay-Chalkville (10-0), 5A Ardmore (7-3) at Alexandria (10-0), 3A Clements (4-6) at Winfield (10-0) and 2A Hatton (5-5) at Spring Garden (10-0).

The other eight undefeated teams are 1A Brantley (9-0), 1A Sweet Water (9-0), 3A Catholic-Montgomery (10-0), 4A Brooks (10-0), 5A Pike Road (9-0), 7A Central-Phenix City (10-0), 7A Hoover (10-0) and 7A James Clemens (10-0).

Undefeated teams, since region play began in 2000, are 344-16 in the first round.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.