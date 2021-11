Dan Levy has announced he will be launching a new reality cooking series developed in collaboration with Boardwalk Pictures for HBO Max. In a recent tweet, the Schitt’s Creek star said the show – titled The Big Brunch – is for people who are “building communities around their cooking” and “looking for their big break”. The Emmy winner has been roped in as host and creator of the show that will also turn the spotlight on “one of the most versatile and underestimated dining experiences” – brunching. In an official statement, Levy said he created this show for American’s local...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO