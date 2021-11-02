Credit Suisse planning to accelerate expansion in China

The expansion aims to increase Season Group's operational capabilities for the coming year amid rising demands for design engineering services and manufacturing solutions. Season Group, an international electronics design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions provider, plans to expand its two existing facilities in Dongguan, China and Reynosa, Mexico for 2022-2023. The expansion aims to increase Season Group’s operational capabilities for the coming year in response to rising demands for design engineering services, the International Procurement Office – situated in Season China – and for manufacturing solutions from Season Mexico.
