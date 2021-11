MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — It seems supply chain woes are causing some problems in Santa’s workshop this holiday season. Toy stores across the state told WCCO about the struggle they’ve had filling store shelves. Retailers say kids will want to get those wish lists to the North Pole sooner rather than later this year. Some might think it was Christmas morning in St. Louis Park by the way Amy Saldanha tore the packages at her Kiddywampus pop-up shop open. But when you hear how long she’s been waiting for some of this stuff, it makes sense. “The backlog at the ports, there aren’t enough truck...

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO