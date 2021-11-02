A new step toward ending 'the wrath of malaria'

In early October, the World Health Organization endorsed widespread use of the first-ever vaccine against malaria, a parasitic disease transmitted by the bite of an infective female Anopheles mosquito and a major cause of illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa. While rare in the developed world, malaria kills more than 400,000 people annually, the majority of them children in sub-Saharan Africa. The new vaccine, RTS,S—or Mosquirix—manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, targets the infective stage of Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest of five malaria strains, and the one responsible for the vast majority of deaths due to malaria. This achievement is the product of 30 years of research and development, and is not only the first against malaria, but the first for any human parasitic disease.
