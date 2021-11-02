CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

A new step toward ending 'the wrath of malaria'

By Brit Hanson
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have been trying to figure out how to eradicate malaria for decades. Globally, a child under the age of five dies from the...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Covid-19 vaccines for young kids are a big step toward a new normal

More than 28 million children across the US are now eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccinations, a step that could relieve anxiety for families, bring more kids back to schools, and slow the spread of the disease. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for...
KIDS
jhu.edu

New malaria vaccine brings hope to sub-Saharan Africa

In early October, the World Health Organization endorsed widespread use of the first-ever vaccine against malaria, a parasitic disease transmitted by the bite of an infective female Anopheles mosquito and a major cause of illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa. While rare in the developed world, malaria kills more than 400,000 people annually, the majority of them children in sub-Saharan Africa. The new vaccine, RTS,S—or Mosquirix—manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline, targets the infective stage of Plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest of five malaria strains, and the one responsible for the vast majority of deaths due to malaria. This achievement is the product of 30 years of research and development, and is not only the first against malaria, but the first for any human parasitic disease.
HEALTH
UPI News

Study: Expectation may affect odds for COVID-19 vaccine side effects

When it comes to a COVID-19 shot, fear might be a self-fulfilling prophecy. A new study found that folks who worried about possible side effects after vaccination were more likely to actually experience those side effects. Along with explaining why some people feel poorly after getting a jab, the findings...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wrath#Malaria Vaccine#Mosquirix
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTSA

Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar

The island nation of Singapore has nearly every citizen vaccinated for covid, but despite that, they are seeing record cases, why isn’t the herd immunity we were told to expect happening? For perspective, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy