CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Distinguished Visiting Journalist Fellow Molly O’Toole ’09 to Talk Journalism, Careers

By Kayla Riggs
Cornell Daily Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoving from a McGraw Hall seminar table to a Physical Sciences Building lecture hall, Distinguished Visiting Journalist Fellow Molly O’Toole ’09 is set to speak about journalism and related careers in a Wednesday event. O’Toole, an immigration and security reporter with The Los Angeles Times, was among the first...

cornellsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
whitmanwire.com

Whitman alum and NYT journalist Gillian Friedman and Parents magazine editor Kelly Glass discuss the “beautiful and perfect endeavour” of journalism

On Oct. 21, Whitman alum Gillian Friedman, a business reporter for the New York Times, and Kelly Glass, the executive editor of Black Parenting for Parents Magazine, spoke to Whitman students on Zoom about their careers. Hosted by Assistant Professor of English Kisha Schlegel, the two esteemed journalists discussed the tumultuous nature of their work, and its pay, to the unmatched passion of a journalist.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Former Observer student journalists reminisce on unique career paths

In honor of the 55th anniversary of the student newspaper’s first issue, The Observer interviewed five former student journalists who work in the industry to talk about their experiences working as writers and editors in college and beyond. Pete Loftus, Class of 1992. Pete Loftus always loved to write. He...
NOTRE DAME, IN
ProPublica

ProPublica Names Lulu Ramadan as a Distinguished Fellow

ProPublica announced on Thursday that Lulu Ramadan, an investigative reporter with The Seattle Times, has been selected as a new member of the Distinguished Fellows program. Ramadan, who has previously participated in ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network, will pursue investigative projects, in partnership with ProPublica, through the end of 2023. “We...
FLORIDA STATE
uiowa.edu

Reading by Ida Beam Distinguished Visiting Professor Helon Habila

The International Writing Program (IWP) welcomes Helon Habila (IWP Fall Resident '04) back to campus as an Ida Beam Distinguished Visiting Professor. The recipient of a Caine Prize, a Commonwealth Prize for Best First Book, and the Windham-Campbell Prize for Literary Achievement, Helon Habila is the author of six volumes of fiction and non-fiction, the editor of several collections of writing, and a publisher. Professor Habila is also an avowedly political writer whose work seems to transcend the artificial delineations of genre and discipline. His third novel Oil on Water, shortlisted for the PEN/Open Book Award and the Orion Prize, addressed the environmental crisis in the oil-rich Nigerian Delta in a manner that was both journalistically didactic and emotively filmic, thus making a political impact as strong as his recent nonfiction book, The Chibok Girls, which grapples with the Boko Haram kidnappings and Islamist militancy in Nigeria. Few writers have the narrative skill and structural mastery to not only spar in the political arena, but also to make significant artistic contributions: Professor Habila’s work registers far beyond the page.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Los Angeles

NBC4 Reporter Toni Guinyard to Receive Distinguished Journalist Award

Congratulations to NBC4 Reporter Toni Guinyard who will receive the Distinguished Journalist Award on Thursday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m. by the Greater Los Angeles chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists during its 45th annual awards ceremony to be held virtually this year. A well-respected journalist in television news...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ithaca.edu

Distinguished Visiting Writer TERESE MARIE MAILHOT Virtual Reading Mon., 11/8 @ 7 p.m.!

HEART BERRIES: A MEMOIR author Terese Marie Mailhot gives a virtual reading and Q&A as part of IC's Distinguished Visiting Writers Series. The Distinguished Visiting Writers Series, supported by the Department of Writing and the School of H & S, is proud to host a virtual reading and Q&A with best-selling memoirist Terese Marie Mailhot this coming Monday (11/8) at 7:00 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
danspapers.com

Podcast: Dan Talks with Karl Grossman, Journalist, Author, TV Reporter & Professor

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek#The Los Angeles Times#This American Life#Mexican#English#Cornell#The Washington Post#The Associated Press#American Dream#The New York Times#Quanta Magazine
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Podcast
washington.edu

The Distinguished Alumni Veteran Award recognizes Dave Stone, ’68, for his dedication—both in his military career and as a UW alum.

Throughout his 20-year military career, his second career as a government advisor and his third calling as an active UW alumnus, Dave Stone has modeled commitment and dedication. Now, he is recognized for his lifetime of service—military, public and volunteer—with the Distinguished Alumni Veteran Award. Just when the U.S. direct...
SEATTLE, WA
ucsb.edu

Distinguished Designations

UC Santa Barbara has earned a pair of honors from the U.S. Department of State, recognized for its contributions in two different scholarship programs: The Fulbright Program and the Gilman International Scholar Program. Both distinctions have a focus on diversity and inclusion. Named a Fulbright HSI Leader, UC Santa Barbara...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy