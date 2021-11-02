Interview with an LMU social media activist

Recently, there has been news regarding Facebook and its disregard for internal documents that acknowledge its harmful effects. Among said effects include damaging the self-image of teen girls using Instagram and the spread of misinformation, especially among users outside the USA. In fact, Zuckerberg complied with a censorship request by the Thai government, showing in one of many examples that it cares more about profit growth than free and/or truthful speech. As a late-20s "digital native" with an almost intimate knowledge of social media, riddle me this: what value can truly be put on each "like," "upvote," or other analogous units? Ultimately, in my many years using social media before deactivating many of my accounts, I have found the most satisfying social media is reality itself! Indeed, I have found the act of discussing something as ostensibly banal as the weather with someone in-person infinitely more entertaining, even besting the 100-plus "likes" I received on Instagram for a photo of a Maserati Gran Turismo. Even the act of texting an individual a photo I took, and having much more detailed feedback, will often be much more entertaining to me than receiving "likes."

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO