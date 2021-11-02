CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview with an LMU social media activist

By Connor Rose
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the modern era, activism is more accessible than ever. If you care about a cause or want serious change to happen, it’s possible to get your ideas out there and become a part of a larger movement. Of course, the most impactful forms of activism come from work in the...

A History Of The Fat Liberation Movement Via The Lens of Social Media

Fat Liberation is a social justice movement focused on making social policy and practice more inclusive and equitable for fat people. Fat Liberation, according to Matter of Fat Mini, is a socio-political movement that defines itself as “combatting fat phobia, fat bias and size based discrimination in public and private domains, demanding equity and inclusion for people living in larger bodies”
Critical race theory isn’t the first social studies controversy

Social studies education in the United States has changed over the last 20-30 years. Why has it become so polarizing, and where should schools go from here?. “Contemporary approaches to social studies education emphasize the importance of students thinking critically about issues.”. Critical race theory has recently become a cultural...
Social Media is Here to Stay

Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. The busiest place in most cities is downtown, where, according to Petula Clark, everything’s waiting for you. In Kansas City, the downtown area features the standard skyscrapers, museums, and dining hot spots, but it also uniquely includes a winery: KC Wineworks.
Your Brain on Social Media

When leading developers of social media are carefully restricting their children's access to popular sites, we can suspect that something is very wrong. Is this simply an example case of the paranoia that greets all new technologies, or is there genuine cause for concern?. The Instagram Scandal as One Red...
Social Media Kitchen Confidential

KQED's San Jose: The Bay Area's Great Immigrant Food City is a series of stories exploring San Jose's wonderfully diverse immigrant food scene. A new installment will post each weekday from Oct. 20–29. Thien Pham moved to San Jose when he was five years old, arriving straight from a refugee...
This week's not-to-miss social justice events

Nov. 4, 4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ahmanson 1000, University Hall. This event will address the controversial status of the statue of Rev. Junípero Serra on LMU’s campus. Serra was a Christian missionary whose work sparked much opposition from Indigenous communities. The event's goal is “to provide an outlet for continuing conversations about the Rev. Serra statue and its status on the LMU campus,” and will feature guest speaker Robert M. Senkewicz, who co-authored a book on Junípero Serra.
Con: Social media runs the world

Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube are all apps that a student may scroll through during their day. However, these forms of entertainment can have some negative side effects. Cyberbullying is the first one that comes to mind. According to DataProt, 59% of U.S. teenagers have experienced some sort...
Launching a career: The power of social media

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. CNNMoney added social media marketing jobs to their list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Jobs, citing a 9 percent rise in job growth over 10 years. According to LinkedIn, the number of social media positions advertised on the network has increased by 1357% since 2010, indicating even faster growth over the last decade. According to the Pew Research Centre, by fostering connections with colleagues and resources all over the world, these digital platforms have the potential to boost worker productivity.
Weekly Roundup and a Social Media Symposium

Welcome to the 1,010 new subscribers since the last Weekly Roundup!. This week you'll find an eclectic selection of articles to read, including a symposium of mental health experts on the impacts of social media; a summary and analysis of anti-vaccination arguments from the Left; an in-depth review of a new book on "woke" media and another on "woke" racism; and a fascinating podcast with author of The Status Game, Will Storr.
Hosting a Social Media Giveaway?

Social media giveaways can be a great way to boost engagement and increase brand awareness, but pay attention when designing your incentives. Social media giveaways can serve many purposes. You can use a giveaway to boost engagement, increase your email list, add more followers and gain visibility for your brand through cross-promotion. When designing a social media giveaway, it’s important to know your goal and create incentives that will help you be successful. Otherwise, you’re just handing out free stuff.
Facebook name change draws skepticism on social media

As Facebook plans to go all-in on the metaverse, a virtual-reality space where users can interact with each other in a computer-generated environment, the tech giant has announced it will take on a new name: Meta. The switch has not resonated well, however, as initial responses online have mostly consisted...
Pro: Social Media for College Students

Social media has improved personal lives and made everyday tasks easier for the majority of people around the world. There’s many ways for social media to be used positively and reasons why college students should be encouraged to make social media accounts. Social media is a good tool to connect...
US Muslims gave more to charity than other Americans in 2020

Muslim Americans gave more to charity in 2020 than non-Muslims, we found in a new study. They are also more likely to volunteer, we learned. Only 1.1% of all Americans are Muslim, and their average income is lower than non-Muslims’. But as we explained in our Muslim American Giving 2021 report, their donations encompassed 1.4% of all giving from individuals. U.S. Muslims, a highly diverse and quickly growing minority, contributed an estimated US$4.3 billion in total donations to mostly nonreligious causes over the course of the year. As philanthropy scholars, we believe our findings are significant not only because this is the...
Reality is the most satisfying social media

Recently, there has been news regarding Facebook and its disregard for internal documents that acknowledge its harmful effects. Among said effects include damaging the self-image of teen girls using Instagram and the spread of misinformation, especially among users outside the USA. In fact, Zuckerberg complied with a censorship request by the Thai government, showing in one of many examples that it cares more about profit growth than free and/or truthful speech. As a late-20s "digital native" with an almost intimate knowledge of social media, riddle me this: what value can truly be put on each "like," "upvote," or other analogous units? Ultimately, in my many years using social media before deactivating many of my accounts, I have found the most satisfying social media is reality itself! Indeed, I have found the act of discussing something as ostensibly banal as the weather with someone in-person infinitely more entertaining, even besting the 100-plus "likes" I received on Instagram for a photo of a Maserati Gran Turismo. Even the act of texting an individual a photo I took, and having much more detailed feedback, will often be much more entertaining to me than receiving "likes."
How to Be a Smart Social Media Consumer

Life is all about balance, right? It’s something we strive for in most parts of our lives, and it’s no different when it comes to social media. Unfortunately, social media’s impact hasn’t always been so good on our kids (or us adults). But it’s not all bad news and no, we don’t have to stop the scroll.
Opinion: Polarization never belongs in the classroom

In today’s political scene, party views are the most divergent from moderate standpoints in history. With the country becoming more divided on matters of public policy, civil discourse is making way for disrespect and even violence. This is a problem. Effective political discussions lead to compromise, allowing Congress to properly...
Truth Social’s Place in the Social Media IP Landscape: Explained

Using free platform software without sharing code may infringe. A contrast between the terms of service of former President Donald Trump’s new social networking service Truth Social and those of other platforms provides a window into how platforms approach user intellectual property in a world in which sharing content is easy and protecting it is hard by design.
Ryan Moses on supporting foster youth through Do Gud clothing

Driving around the city taking photos with friends, midnight whiteboard sessions and hours-long conversations with floormates. This sounds like a typical day for LMU students, but, for four students living in their third-floor Palm South pod, this is a typical work day at their new streetwear company, Do Gud. Do...
