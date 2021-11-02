CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA roundup: Bulls overtake Celtics in 4th quarter

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeMar DeRozan had a game-high 37 points on 15-of-20 shooting and added seven rebounds, Zach LaVine had 26 points and seven assists, and the Chicago Bulls rallied past the Boston Celtics for a 128-114 road win on Monday night. The Celtics led by as many as 19 points late...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Never Beat Larry Bird And Boston Celtics In The NBA Playoffs: 0-6

Michael Jordan and Larry Bird are two of the greatest players in NBA history and are the first names selected on the Mt. Rushmore of talent for most people. Jordan and Bird changed the game, bringing worldwide popularity to professional basketball at an extreme level and also dominating the court with incredible skill. While Jordan was a freak athlete with iconic hops, Bird was a slow and methodical shooter who knew how to win games.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Zach LaVine reacts to Joel Embiid almost knocking out Lonzo Ball

In the midst of a tight battle between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid lost control of the ball and immediately thought it was a foul. When not given a call, he swung his arm in frustration and almost knocked out Lonzo Ball in the process. Had the Chicago point guard not been aware of the situation, he could have been seriously injured. Here were star Zach LaVine’s thoughts on the situation, per Cody Westerlund:
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Horford
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Damian Lillard
Chicago Tribune

‘We keep the fight’: With the Chicago Bulls down by 19, DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu lead a huge 4th-quarter rally to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114

You can’t tell by looking at the box score that Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is playing in pain. Coming off a strong 26-point performance against the Utah Jazz, LaVine hasn’t shown any visible signs of distress since suffering torn ligaments in his left thumb one week ago. But LaVine can feel the difference, even if it’s not noticeable to the naked eye. “I can’t shoot the same,” he said ...
NBA
NBC Chicago

DeMar DeRozan Rewards Bulls' Trust With 4th-Quarter Heroics

How Bulls' trust in DeMar DeRozan is paying dividends originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the chaos swirled around him and his new teammates treated ball security as if it were optional, DeMar DeRozan stood out as a beacon of calm. DeRozan has done what he did Monday night...
NBA
abc17news.com

DeRozan has 26, Bulls beat Raptors for 4th straight win

TORONTO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls opened a season with four straight wins for the first time since 1996-97, holding off the Toronto Raptors 111-108. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points against his former team and Zach LaVine had 22 points for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic scored 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 15 as the Bulls won their fourth straight meeting with Toronto. OG Anunoby scored 22 points to lead the Raptors, who have lost three of four.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Nuggets#The Boston Celtics#Bulls#Sixers
chatsports.com

Celtics-Bulls halftime hot takes

The Bulls entered tonight’s game as one of the hottest three-point shooting clubs in basketball. They are fourth in the NBA in long-range accuracy at 38.2%. With this in mind, you’d think the Celtics would be focused on defending the line from the opening tip. Well, this wasn’t the case. Chicago started off the game a blistering 6-for-7 from three. The Celtics got destroyed in the high pick-and-roll early and too often guarded with their hands by their sides (as Brian Scalabrine pointed out on the broadcast). Boston hasn’t consistently defended the line well this season, but — of course — there’s still plenty of time for Coach Udoka and company to figure things out.
NBA
chatsports.com

The Crossover: Bulls Are For Real, Celtics Are Spiraling

Mannix and Beck talk to K.C. Johnson from NBC Chicago Sports about the fast start the Bulls are off to with their new offseason additions, plus Scottie Pippen's comments about Michael Jordan from his upcoming memoir. They also discuss the Celtics’ struggles, Damian Lillard's cold shooting, and why their Knicks wins prediction is looking like it's going to pay off. Bing Bong!
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Trades, Kuminga, Cavaliers, Westbrook, Bulls

The NBA season is underway and the league’s buzz continues. Let’s get you caught up on some of the latest rumors and rumblings from the association:. Jonathan Kuminga, who is a possible trade target on the Warriors, is expected to be active on Thursday for the first time this season (via Anthony Slater of The Athletic). Kuminga has been recovering from a knee injury.
NBA
985theriver.com

NBA roundup: Knicks barely hold off Bulls

Kemba Walker scored 21 points and RJ Barrett added 20 as the visiting New York Knicks withstood a late rally from the previously unbeaten Chicago Bulls in a 104-103 win on Thursday. The Knicks moved ahead 104-91 with 2:59 to play on Randle’s basket before Chicago closed the game on...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
audacy.com

Bulls make NBA history with wild comeback win over Celtics

(670 The Score) The Bulls’ wild 128-114 comeback win against the Celtics on Monday evening made NBA history. It marked the first time in the shot-clock era (since 1954-’55) that a team lost by 14 points or more after leading by 14 points or more entering the fourth quarter, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Celtics led 103-89 entering the fourth quarter, only to watch the Bulls outscore them by a 39-11 margin in the final 12 minutes.
NBA
ESPN

Boston Celtics to host Chicago Bulls Monday

Chicago Bulls (5-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls. Boston went 20-22 in Eastern Conference action and 21-15 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Celtics averaged 112.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.4% from deep last season.
NBA
chatsports.com

Third quarter defense propels Celtics to victory in Orlando

Overcoming the Orlando Magic should never have been in question for this Boston Celtics team. Yet, entering the contest, we wondered how the team would navigate their early-season struggles. The first quarter raised more questions than it provided answers. The Magic continually found ways to penetrate the defense and get shots at the rim before an evenly match second quarter saw the Celtics finish the half within touching distance of the lead.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Are the Bulls the best team in the NBA at the moment?

Sporting an impressive 4-0 start the NBA regular season, are the Chicago Bulls the best-looking team until further notice?. The Chicago Bulls are a good way removed from their last stint of true relevance. However, the squad that they have this year just might make the change that the once-great franchise has been craving.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy