NBA roundup: Bulls overtake Celtics in 4th quarter

The Bulls entered tonight’s game as one of the hottest three-point shooting clubs in basketball. They are fourth in the NBA in long-range accuracy at 38.2%. With this in mind, you’d think the Celtics would be focused on defending the line from the opening tip. Well, this wasn’t the case. Chicago started off the game a blistering 6-for-7 from three. The Celtics got destroyed in the high pick-and-roll early and too often guarded with their hands by their sides (as Brian Scalabrine pointed out on the broadcast). Boston hasn’t consistently defended the line well this season, but — of course — there’s still plenty of time for Coach Udoka and company to figure things out.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO