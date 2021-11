The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Shoppers across the globe will likely be greeted by empty shelves or website stock-outs during the 2021 holiday season. It’s a perfect supply chain storm of increased demand and severely constrained supply and labor. Pent-up demand from the pandemic is leading to an increase in both online and in-store orders while Covid-19-related restrictions, combined with container shortages, labor and driver shortages, port congestion and railroad bottlenecks, have constricted supply like never before.

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO