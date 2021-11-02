CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This Supplement Just Might Help You Get to Sleep Faster

By Sarah Yang
Who What Wear
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re having trouble sleeping, you’ll take all the help you can get. You could switch up your bedtime routine to see if that helps. You might even change the timing of when you wake up and when you go to sleep. You could even turn on a diffuser, spritz a...

thethirty.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Health

5 Drinks to Help You Sleep—And 3 That Can Keep You Up at Night

You know you need sleep—at least seven hours a night, on average. But when bedtime rolls around, it's often tough to tuck in. There are things you still to do, like chores, social media scrolling, time with your family. And even when you actually make it under the covers at an optimal hour, sometimes you just lie there, waiting for sleep to happen while your mind is racing.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

This Is Why Peanut Butter May Help You Get Better Sleep, Research Suggests

When you're looking for the perfect bedtime snack, what do you normally reach for? Maybe you prefer something cool like a bowl of cereal with milk or maybe you like something warm, such as a piece of homemade banana bread. No matter what you grab from either the fridge or the pantry, one thing is very important: The snack has to be satiating.
NUTRITION
Best Life

If You Sleep This Much, You're 60 Percent More Likely to Get Diabetes

Whether you stay up late binge-watching your favorite show or find that you're kept awake thinking about your day-to-day stresses, everyone finds themselves getting a few nights of less-than-restful sleep from time to time. And while you may find yourself feeling fatigued or foggy the following day, that may be the least of your worries over time. A new study reveals that getting a specific amount of sleep at night can increase your diabetes risk by nearly 60 percent, as well. Read on to discover which amount of sleep could be causing serious harm to your health.
MENTAL HEALTH
CNET

The 4 best workouts to help you sleep

When you think of exercising for better sleep, yoga probably comes to mind first. While yoga can definitely promote deeper sleep and help you fall asleep faster, other types of exercise can work the same magic. So if yoga isn't your jam or you just want some variety in your bedtime routine, give these other types of exercise a go for better sleep.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Sleep#Vitamins#Magnesium Citrate#Vitamin E#Fruit#The Cleveland Clinic#The Nue Co
T3.com

5 viral TikTok hacks to help you fall asleep faster

In the UK, the clocks go back this Sunday 31 October. While it's all well and good to enjoy that extra hour in bed on Sunday morning, in reality the time change can mess up your sleep patterns, leaving you feeling jet lagged for up to a week. While the clocks change instantly, your internal body clock takes a lot longer to catch up.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New York Post

This simple drinks swap can help you sleep better, nutritionist says

If you’re struggling to get to sleep then you could be questioning your whole bedtime routine. A simple drink swap might be able to help you get the shut eye you need, a nutritionist has said. Experts have long hailed the ingredients in some herbal teas for their relaxing and...
LIFESTYLE
rismedia.com

Houseplants That May Help You Get a Better Night’s Sleep

Poor sleepers have heard dozens of suggestions for getting the best night’s zzz’s; a warm bath before bedtime. Avoiding caffeine or alcohol. Keeping your bedroom quiet, dark and cool. But while any of these remedies may work for you, here’s one you may not have discovered: houseplants. A 1989 NASA...
GARDENING
CNET

7 foods to help you sleep better

When sleep is hard to come by, you'll do almost anything to catch some z's. From taking sleep supplements like melatonin to changing bedtime routines, most (exhausted) people will try a number of tricks to sleep better. But should you consider changing up your diet during the day to get better sleep?
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
asapland.com

Benefits of an Ice Bath and, It Helps You Recover Faster

Benefits of an Ice Bath and, It Helps You Recover Faster. Improves blood circulation throughout the body, which helps to flush out toxins. In addition, it reduces inflammation, relieves pain, and speeds up recovery time. Prevents muscle strain/injury:. It will protect your muscles from injuries by flushing out lactic acid...
FITNESS
Digital Trends

Does listening to languages in your sleep help you learn them faster?

From in-person classes at school to remote learning, and from apps to tandem partners, there seems to be no end to tools and approaches that help you learn a new language. One seemingly wild idea is that you can even learn a language by listening to it at night while you’re asleep. Isn’t that appealing: The idea that you could make use of your time in bed to help you master your language skills?
DISTANCE EDUCATION
FingerLakes1.com

These 4 exercises will help you get sleep

Some people can’t focus with things like yoga or meditation to sleep, and that’s okay. There are plenty of other healthy mind, body, and workout options to use instead, especially if getting physical helps. Try these 4 exercises to get better sleep at night. Walking is good for people that...
AUBURN, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Some Drinking Habits Will Help You Lose Weight Faster

If everybody knows by now that drinking too much beer, for instance, can only lead to you gaining an excessive amount of weight, there are other drinking habits that you should rely on. While everyone wants to be pretty and smart, nobody wants to be fat. Thanks to EatThis,NotThat!, we...
WEIGHT LOSS
PIX11

Tips to help you sleep better, adjust to the end of daylight saving time

Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time when we “fall back” at 2 a.m. and, theoretically, gain an hour of sleep. We’ll get more sunlight in the morning, but it’ll get dark faster at night. Even though we only shift an hour, the time change can mess with some people’s circadian rhythm. Dr. Michael Breus, […]
TMZ.com

This Hemp-Based Sleep Supplement Is a Natural Way To Catch Zzzs

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you regularly struggle to get quality sleep, you might wanna consider an alternative solution ... one that's steeped in hemp. Here's a hemp-based sleep supplement called Dream Extra Strength Capsules that’s already making a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
SELF

How to Tell If You Might Have One of the 3 Types of Sleep Apnea

Ever suddenly wake up gasping in the night? If so, it’s possible you have a pretty common sleep disorder called sleep apnea. We’ll get into the types of sleep apnea in a bit, but the quick synopsis is that this is a sleep disorder where your breathing stops and starts throughout the night. Doesn’t sound very good, right? Well, this is one disorder you definitely want to get looked at if you suspect you may have it. While sleep apnea is very common and can range in severity1, it often goes undiagnosed and can lead to negative health outcomes when left untreated. Here’s what you need to know about the different types of sleep apnea.
HEALTH
beavertonresourceguide.com

Are you getting a good night’s sleep? Here are some tips to help

A good night’s sleep is crucial for us to function both physically and mentally. Just shooting for a solid 8 hours in bed isn’t going to be enough to provide what your body needs, though. The quality of sleep, your environment, and what you put in your body before you go to bed have a direct impact on your ability to truly rest and recover.
HEALTH
Well+Good

7 Midnight Snacks That RDs Say Can Help Lull You Back To Sleep

We’ve all had those nights where we inexplicably wake up in the middle of the night with a grumbling belly. Maybe it was that HIIT workout you braved for the first time, your marathon of meetings-slash-evening-errands that left you with little time to eat an adequate dinner, or maybe you were just dreaming about delicious pasta (the best type of reverie).
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take These Supplements

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthline

The 8 Sleep Trackers that Will Assure You Get the Beauty Sleep You Need

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Best under-the-mattress tracking pad: Withings Sleep Tracking Pad. Best wearable device: The Oura ring. Best for tracking other health concerns: Sleepon Go2sleep Tracker.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy