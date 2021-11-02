This Supplement Just Might Help You Get to Sleep Faster

Ever suddenly wake up gasping in the night? If so, it’s possible you have a pretty common sleep disorder called sleep apnea. We’ll get into the types of sleep apnea in a bit, but the quick synopsis is that this is a sleep disorder where your breathing stops and starts throughout the night. Doesn’t sound very good, right? Well, this is one disorder you definitely want to get looked at if you suspect you may have it. While sleep apnea is very common and can range in severity1, it often goes undiagnosed and can lead to negative health outcomes when left untreated. Here’s what you need to know about the different types of sleep apnea.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO