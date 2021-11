BOSTON (CBS) – As of Tuesday, 848 Boston employees are not in compliance with the city’s vaccine mandate, which Acting Mayor Kim Janney announced in August. Enforcement for Phase 1 employees – those who work with the elderly and children – began Oct. 12, and 642 employees have not complied with the mandate. This is down from more than 800 employees who were placed on leave earlier in October.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO