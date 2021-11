The Crimson defeated Brown (pictured above) to go 1-0 in the Ivy League but fell to Dartmouth on Saturday to drop to 1-1 in the league, and 5-1 overall. By Owen A. Berger. Following five fierce wins in its 2021 season, the Harvard women’s rugby team (5-1, Ivy 1-1) suffered its first defeat against Dartmouth (6-0, Ivy 2-0) on Saturday. The Big Green came out strong and fast right off the first whistle and was able to quell all future Crimson momentum in a 45-31 victory.

