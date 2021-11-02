November Editor’s Note

Happy November! Seems like this year is just flying by! As we do each year when November rolls around, we focus on giving thanks and being grateful. Of course, we should focus on that all year long, but in November, with the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s hot on our radar. Typically, we think of the “bigger” things we have to be thankful for: family, a home, good health, food on the table. Throughout this year, though, I’ve been trying to be thankful not only for those things, but for the smaller things as well. For instance, I’m thankful that my internet works and that my car starts. I’m thankful for a dishwasher full of dirty dishes, because that means I’ve had people to cook for today. I’m thankful for warm and fuzzy sweatshirts on a cold day and for a hot cup of coffee to start my day. What are you thankful for this year? Check out our Thanksgiving Guide for ways to celebrate the holiday.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO