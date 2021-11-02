Poet Melissa Lozada-Oliva dreams of Selena

The most inventive cooking show of the pandemic, Selena + Chef, is back for its third bodacious season. Host Selena Gomez is now blonde, BFF Rachelle is really randy, and the show is officially a modern day food show classic. Once again, Gomez is game for whatever her celebrity chef tutors throw at her, offering herself up as the most idealistic avatar for a home cook possible. Selena + Chef could have been a COVID-era vanity project, but Gomez gives the guest judges room to share their stories and teach her how to cook. In the process, viewers not only can feel more confident about their skill sets, but also commiserate in the inevitable imperfections that hit every home cook. Selena, thank you for your service and please keep doing this show forever.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO