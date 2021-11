Hunter Biden, the son of the President of the United States and a largely-reformed art world star, has been the subject of a significant amount of scrutiny and attention since deciding to reintroduce himself to the world as a mild-mannered painter. In particular, White House officials have constructed an agreement wherein Biden’s art sales are kept confidential, even from Biden himself, in order to subvert the perception that the painter is knowingly cashing in on his famous name. Now, a newly-proposed federal regulation entitled the “Hunter Biden Rule” is emphasizing that galleries and museums should have to measure up to certain money-laundering prevention laws in the same way that banks do.

VISUAL ART ・ 14 DAYS AGO