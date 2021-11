Since Friday, more than a dozen outlets have published about 100 articles and counting based on tens of thousands of internal documents leaked by former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen. Among the new findings are that Facebook granted impunity to the worst purveyors of misinformation and hate speech in India, did not have a clear plan for addressing content that helped fuel the Capitol riot, and has struggled to keep human traffickers off of the platform. Haugen initially gave interviews and provided documents to the Wall Street Journal, which ran a blockbuster series in September known as “The Facebook Files,” revealing internal research that Instagram makes body image issues worse in teen girls, and that Facebook’s news feed algorithm promoted angry and divisive content even after the company said it had tweaked it to turn down the temperature. In early October, Haugen decided to share the documents with a wider array of news outlets, which led to the deluge of stories about Facebook over the past few days.

