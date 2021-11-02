CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politicians and the Public Want a Refund on Defund

By Hoppy Kercheval
Metro News
 7 days ago

The murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May, 2020, motivated the Black Lives Matter movement and set off a summer of protests across the country. The frustration fueled the Defund the Police campaign. The decentralized nature of the campaign meant...

