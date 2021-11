(Undated) — It’s the time of year where you are more likely to encounter a deer out on Iowa’s roadways. DNR’s wildlife research biologist, Jim Coffey, says deer movement is generally triggered by the timing of the sun change. He says the peak deer rut is going to be the first or second week of November — but they start to ramp up in the end of October. Coffey says the old saying that when you see one deer there’s usually another isn’t a myth — it’s biological — as the bucks are attracted to the scent of a doe and will often be chasing them when the doe comes into heat. Coffee says dawn and dusk are the most active times for deer, and the best way to avoid a collision is to be more cautious at those times.

