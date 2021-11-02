Listen now: A recap of the fall veto session in Springfield

The marijuana industry is thriving for a variety of reasons. The legalization of cannabis in several places has increased the number of people eager to try it, resulting in increased revenue for dispensaries. Many people believe that medical marijuana should not be illegal because it is frequently prescribed by doctors for medical purposes rather than recreational use. Over the last decade, the cannabis business has exploded in popularity, partly due to legalizing efforts. There are numerous unanswered issues regarding how this will affect society, for better or worse, but there is no doubt that it will be significantly different than it was previously. Now there are many physical stores where marijuana and related paraphernalia can be bought. This is done even easier through online outlets like Grasscity, which you can view through this link. As the world grows more aware of its benefits, more people are becoming open about its use; indeed, several states have already legalized it, with the following states expected to follow next.

