Listen now: A recap of the fall veto session in Springfield

 7 days ago

Capitol News Illinois' Peter Hancock and...

Watch now: Lawmakers poised to approve Illinois congressional redistricting map as fall session wanes

SPRINGFIELD — Despite some earlier hiccups, Democratic lawmakers appeared poised to approve their proposed congressional redistricting map in the waning hours of the Illinois General Assembly's fall session Thursday evening. The map passed the Illinois Senate 41-18 on a partisan roll. It awaits consideration in the Illinois House. If it...
CAPITOL RECAP: Passage of congressional maps caps busy fall session

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois lawmakers gave final approval in the early hours of Friday morning to a new congressional redistricting plan that divides the state into 17 districts, one fewer than it currently has due to its loss of population since the 2010 U.S. Census. It was the fourth draft plan...
Online PA Redistricting Listening Session On Monday

HARRISBURG – An online listening session of the PA Redistricting Advisory Council will be held on Monday, Nov. 8 from 6-8 p.m. The public can join the virtual session from the comfort of their own homes to share their feedback on congressional redistricting in the Commonwealth. The public can view the virtual session at pacast.com/live/redistricting. To request to speak at the virtual listening session, please email the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at OIARSVP@pa.gov with your name, county, and the event you are attending. The decisions made through the redistricting process will affect every person and community in PA for the next decade. The Wolf Administration’s redistricting website provides the public with draft redistricting principles developed by the council, the option to submit proposed maps and outline communities of interest, and video recordings of past events.
Pritzker makes Illinois pitch at world climate conference

SPRINGFIELD – As global leaders met in Glasgow, Scotland, over the past two weeks to discuss the effects of and potential policy solutions to climate change, Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the case in a pair of speaking events that Illinois is doing its part to counteract troubling climate trends. It...
Governor Pritzker pitches Illinois at U.N. summit

GLASGOW, Scot. (WTVO) — Illinois’ Green Energy Plan hit the global stage, as Governor J.B. Pritzker highlighted the state’s initiatives during a roundtable discussion at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. He was one of four U.S. governors to speak at the conference. Pritzker was on a mission to draw investors to build in Illinois. […]
Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
The States That Will Legalize Marijuana Next

The marijuana industry is thriving for a variety of reasons. The legalization of cannabis in several places has increased the number of people eager to try it, resulting in increased revenue for dispensaries. Many people believe that medical marijuana should not be illegal because it is frequently prescribed by doctors for medical purposes rather than recreational use. Over the last decade, the cannabis business has exploded in popularity, partly due to legalizing efforts. There are numerous unanswered issues regarding how this will affect society, for better or worse, but there is no doubt that it will be significantly different than it was previously. Now there are many physical stores where marijuana and related paraphernalia can be bought. This is done even easier through online outlets like Grasscity, which you can view through this link. As the world grows more aware of its benefits, more people are becoming open about its use; indeed, several states have already legalized it, with the following states expected to follow next.
Parents Are Suing Schools for Throwing Their Kids in a ‘COVID Snakepit’

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Parents are suing school districts that don’t have mask mandates, claiming that their policies are putting kids at risk and even directly contributing to them contracting COVID-19. And in true Wisconsin fashion, two parents in the Badger State are doing so with the help of a brewery and its super PAC.
Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
