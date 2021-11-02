CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EPA moves to regulate methane emissions from oil and gas

By Josh Siegel, Washington Examiner
Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Tuesday announced a proposal to regulate methane from oil and gas sources, touting the rules as having the potential to produce immediate emissions cuts and hoping the proposal will bolster U.S. clout at the ongoing U.N. climate conference. Methane, the main component of natural gas,...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideClimate News

Plans To Dig the Biggest Lithium Mine in the US Face Mounting Opposition

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nevada—Deep below the tangled roots of the old-growth sagebrush of Thacker Pass, in an extinct super-volcano, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium—a key element for the transition to clean energy. But above ground, a cluster of tents has risen in the Northern Nevada desert where, for eight months, environmental and tribal activists are protesting plans to mine it for “green” technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
Time

U.S. Gasoline Exports Surge Even as Americans Pay Up at the Pump

While President Biden is fretting about high prices at the pump, even going as far as asking OPEC+ to raise oil output, U.S. refiners are exporting the most gasoline in three years.Shipments of the fuel in the first eight months of the year rose to 802,000 barrels a day, the highest for the period since 2018, before the pandemic started. At the same time, American drivers are paying the most per gallon since 2014. Overseas demand is only set to increase as Mexico, the top importer of U.S. gasoline, is still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic.The high rate of gasoline exports shine a light on the wider global oil demand picture and underscore the limitations the Biden Administration faces in keeping retail prices in check. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the government is “looking at” a release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But that would only temporarily resolve the underlying tightness in the crude market, according to oil consultancy Energy Aspects.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Gas#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Methane Emissions#U N
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
thegazette.com

Vilsack: Biden not going after livestock in efforts to reduce methane

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal...
AGRICULTURE
Food Navigator

JBS inks feed additive deal to cut cow methane emissions globally

JBS, the world's second-largest food company and the largest meatpacking company, has signed a deal with Royal DSM with the goal of reducing enteric methane emissions from cattle on a global scale. The partnership was announced at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, where EU and US leaders announced plans to...
AGRICULTURE
theenergymix.com

Federal Expert Panel Moving Swiftly to Advise on Oil and Gas Emissions Cap

Canada’s Net-Zero Advisory Board (NZAB) is planning to move swiftly with its advice to the federal government on declining greenhouse gas emission caps for oil and gas operations, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his campaign pledge to introduce the caps during his address last week to the World Leaders’ Summit at COP 26, the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mediaite.com

U.S. Energy Secretary Bursts Out Laughing When Asked Her Plan to Increase Oil Production in America

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm burst out laughing when asked on Friday about her plan to increase oil production in the United States amid increasing gas prices. “In Sturgis, Mich., it is $2.89 a gallon. I guess that’s better than in California,” Bloomberg Radio host Tom Keene asked Granholm, a former Michigan governor, on Bloomberg Surveillance. “What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America.”
STURGIS, MI
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy