A gender gap in higher education has steadily expanded into a chasm, with male students lagging in both college entrance and completion rates, particularly young men of color. Several prominent media outlets recently called attention to this issue. Out of every 10 college students, The Wall Street Journal reported, about six are women while only four are men, and should this trend persist, there will soon be two women for every one man. The Atlantic pointed out that roots of this shift go back to the 1980s, when the number of women began to outpace the number of men earning a college degree, with Latino and Black men facing the widest gaps.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO