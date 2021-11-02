Today's Opinion Page editorial cartoon

I am still trying to recover from what I witnessed during President Joe Biden’s visit to Livingston County on Oct. 5. If you were not at the actual event, and only relied on our news media to give you a picture of the protest leading up to his arrival, you were clearly not given an accurate report of what was actually occurring (excluding The Livingston Post with a great article, and WHMI, which had a better article than most).

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO