The Future of Black: Afrofuturism, Black Comics, and Superhero Poetry

By now, if you have familiarized yourself with anything Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or the crew involved with DC's Black Adam film in any way, you've probably heard the phrase; "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change." Johnson has been saying it with each new piece of content in regards to the film and fans are eating it up. At DC FanDome in 2021, the film finally shared a true first look at something more than concept art, introducing audiences and some unfortunate characters to Johnson's Black Adam. According to producer Hiram Garcia, the President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions, this is just a small taste of the vicious character fans will see next year.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO