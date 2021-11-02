CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future of Black: Afrofuturism, Black Comics, and Superhero Poetry

By Gary Jackson, Len Lawson, Cynthia Manick
harvard.com
 7 days ago

An anthology of poems and art exploring Afrofuturism, science fiction, and speculative fiction by Black writers and writers of color. The expansion of Marvel and DC Comics’ characters...

www.harvard.com

Related
washingtoninformer.com

Cartoonist Comes to the Rescue of Single Black Families with Superhero Comic Series

Single-parent families make up roughly three-fifths of Black households in the United States, and children from those homes often lack positive images around them. With many of these parents having to hold two jobs to make ends meet, their kids regularly learn to take care of themselves with limited resources, so finding creative ways to both entertain and educate is a must.
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

In a Cryptic New Film, Arthur Jafa Inspires Awe—and Hope—for Black Futurity

The New York art world fell hard for Arthur Jafa five years ago, when, at the now-defunct Harlem location of Gavin Brown’s Enterprise, he debuted Love Is the Message, The Message Is Death (2016), a kaleidoscopic video essay about Black America that brings together more than a hundred appropriated images and videos in the span of a fast-paced seven and a half minutes. Five years later, at the same space in on 127th Street, Jafa is showing his latest work, a new film called AGHDRA (2021) that takes his work in a much different direction. The film contains just a handful...
MOVIES
The Independent

9 best kids’ poetry books to fire up their imagination

If you can do one favour for your child, expose them to and encourage a love of poetry. The benefits of poetry can’t be underestimated for kids. It can help with language development, encourages children to play and experiment with words and, when read aloud, it’s fantastic for understanding pitch, rhythm and inflection. But perhaps most important to all, poetry can help children see the world in a different way, listen to a diverse range of voices tackling a diverse range of subjects, and feel inspired and capable.With a 2020 survey showing that around 1 in 5 children ages 9...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Daily Collegian

Hazleton hosts team behind comic-book saga about "Superheroes of the Holocaust"

HAZLETON, Pa. — The dramatic true-life tales of courage illustrated in the comic-book “Chutz-Pow: Superheroes of the Holocaust” are proof that heroes don’t need superpowers to make a difference, members of the team behind the series told Penn State Hazleton students during a recent virtual visit. Marcel L. Walker, project...
HAZLETON, PA
411mania.com

Comics 411: Favorite Superhero Costumes

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed Scariest Comic Book Moments Here’s what some...
APPAREL
reviewjournal.com

Black Sands Entertainment Is Setting a New Trend in Children’s Comics

Comics books for children are more than just a fictional world to be absorbed in. It goes a long way in shaping a child’s perception of life, and the world as a whole. Since its inception, comics have always glorified virtue, making good win over all evil. While this has helped children develop their ability to judge people and situations, the constant portrayal of white characters as heroes has hinted at an underlying, perhaps unintentional, touch of racism. Comic book heroes and superheroes are always white, while villains or evil characters are often portrayed as Black.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BC Heights

Artist Nettrice Gaskins Explores Afrofuturism

Presenting a digital self-portrait that blended images of nature and vibrant colors, Nettrice Gaskins—who teaches, writes, and makes art using algorithms and machine learning—spoke virtually on her work and creative process, followed by an interactive Q&A session surrounding her perception of art in the digital age. On Wednesday, Gaskins was...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Black Panther#Afrofuturism#Superheroes#Black Comics#Marvel And Dc Comics#Afrofuturistic#African
culturedvultures.com

15 Best Marvel and DC Superhero Comics For New Readers

The inception of comic publishers Marvel Comics and DC Comics reaches back as early as the late 1930s. Since then, an innumerable amount of comic books have been released between the two companies. With thousands of titles under their belts and countless character reboots, the comic industry can be daunting for newbie readers. If superheroes and sometimes heroic antiheroes interest you, this piece provides a list of accessible Marvel and DC superhero comics for novice readers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Adam Producer Hiram Garcia Is Turning The Rock "Into A Monster" For DC Comics Movie (Exclusive)

By now, if you have familiarized yourself with anything Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or the crew involved with DC's Black Adam film in any way, you've probably heard the phrase; "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change." Johnson has been saying it with each new piece of content in regards to the film and fans are eating it up. At DC FanDome in 2021, the film finally shared a true first look at something more than concept art, introducing audiences and some unfortunate characters to Johnson's Black Adam. According to producer Hiram Garcia, the President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions, this is just a small taste of the vicious character fans will see next year.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
TV SERIES
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Country 96.9

Stephen King Names The Movie That ‘Lit His Creative Fuse’

When someone has a mind so creative and so twisted, you have to wonder where it all started. Local Bangor, Maine hero Stephen King, is one of a kind. A true legend. He has cranked out more than 60 novels and 200 short stories, with no end in sight, as he is constantly working. Many of these have been turned into features films and TV series. This impressive list speaks for itself, but what the hell, here is a partial list of what he has introduced into the fabric of pop culture.
MOVIES
Deadline

Wesley Snipes & Tiffany Haddish Lead Luminosity Entertainment Comedy ‘Back On The Strip’

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Samaha, Missy Valdez, Geno Taylor and Daniel Diamond’s newly launched Luminosity Entertainment have set their first movie, the comedy Back on the Strip, starring Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish. Luminosity will finance, produce and distribute feature films theatrically in the U.S. and handle foreign sales. Back on the Strip reps the theatrical directorial debut of Chris Spencer, the creator and EP of Real Husbands of Hollywood and EP and scribe of Grown-ish. It follows a young man, Merlin (Spence Moore II), who moves to Las Vegas to pursue his dream of becoming a magician after losing the woman of his dreams....
MOVIES
NME

‘Eternals’ becomes lowest scoring Marvel film on Rotten Tomatoes ever

Eternals has set an undesirable record as the worst-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is based on the Marvel comics of the same name, focusing on the immortal alien race called the Eternals who have come out of hiding in order to save Earth from the Deviants.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Hulk Series Gets Trailer, Releases THIS Month

While fans anxiously await the arrival of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, another new outing for the Green Avenger comes in the form of Marvel Comics’ follow-up to IMMORTAL HULK. Following a trailer release, the new series is set to “reinvent the Hulk”. Dr. Bruce Banner AKA Hulk first appeared in...
TV SERIES

