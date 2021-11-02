Area births

FOSTER CITY (KPIX) — Bird droppings from the growing goose population is ruffling more than a few feathers in Foster City. Now City Hall is getting involved but not everyone agrees on the solution. Lawmakers unanimously voted to allow non-lethal and lethal options to control the goose population that has doubled during the pandemic. “So it’s about controlling the population, mitigating the population, not eliminating or eradicating the population,” said Foster City Vice-Mayor Richa Awasthi who wants to reassure the public they will continue to try non-lethal options first. But she said it’s about balancing the birds, and the residents’...

FOSTER CITY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO