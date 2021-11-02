Area births

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
The state health department’s ketamine review, which was announced more than a year and two months ago, continues to be delayed, according to an update from Michelle Reese, a senior policy advisor with the Health Facilities and EMS Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
WILDWOOD CREST — While New Jersey watches the governor’s race — called for incumbent Phil Murphy days ago while GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli has so far declined to concede — voters in Wildwood Crest will have to wait until Wednesday for final word on who will be on the Board of Commissioners next year.
Cape May received high marks from participants in a recent national poll, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May announced Monday. The business group touted two honors for the Victorian resort. Cape May has been voted among the Best Small Coastal Town in America along with a No. 2...
People who suffer from tinnitus call it ringing of the ears — a consistent and often annoying sound that in many cases continues for prolonged periods of time. Researchers say COVID-19 can enter and damage inner ear cells.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,254 additional coronavirus cases Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,196 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 20.1% over the last 30 days. There were 17 deaths reported Monday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 55, compared with 79.1 a week ago, a decrease of 31% in the last seven days. ...
Health officials are stressing the importance of getting children from five to eleven vaccinated to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and a local healthcare clinic are teaming up to do ther part in the vaccine rollout. This week CMS and StarMed partners to hold COVID drive-thru testing and vaccine sties. The […]
Blood drive: The Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone who donates will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video in honor of the new series “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” And through Nov. 23, donors will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
FOSTER CITY (KPIX) — Bird droppings from the growing goose population is ruffling more than a few feathers in Foster City. Now City Hall is getting involved but not everyone agrees on the solution.
Lawmakers unanimously voted to allow non-lethal and lethal options to control the goose population that has doubled during the pandemic.
“So it’s about controlling the population, mitigating the population, not eliminating or eradicating the population,” said Foster City Vice-Mayor Richa Awasthi who wants to reassure the public they will continue to try non-lethal options first.
But she said it’s about balancing the birds, and the residents’...
LINWOOD — Now that the Federal Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, the Linwood School District is holding one of the first vaccine clinics in Atlantic County for students in that age group. Superintendent Brian Pruitt said his office has also...
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Katie Schoenhoff is director of programs and David Jordan is president at the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. A child’s earliest years have a lifelong impact. Nearly […]
The post As simple as ABC: Evidence-based program improves children’s heath, parental confidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CAPE MAY — City Council has delayed a vote on a $15,000 contribution to a project to bring more light to the Washington Street Mall after the plans ran afoul of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. “I tried to get this project stopped, as you all know. The project is...
