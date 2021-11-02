Life in recovery: It's 'just so much better'

Richard Mason works out on a punching bag on Friday in his living room as part of his occupational and physical therapy. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

After a year in recovery from Parkinson’s disease and multiple near-death experiences, Owensboro resident Richard Mason hopes to work his way through his bucket list of traveling America and starting a new career as a copywriter.

Mason, 75, began experiencing symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in 2017.

Parkinson’s disease, according to May Clinic, is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement.

“About four years ago, I started getting weak and my joints started getting stiff. I could not stand for very long,” he said. “I got to where I couldn’t do much.”

One day, he said, he was unable to get out of his chair. A home health nurse came and, along with Mason’s wife, could not get him out of the chair. He said she suggested he look into nursing home facilities.

He ended up residing at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest in Owensboro, where he spent 756 days.

He said his health continued to decline, finally reaching the point where he was unable to sit up without falling over and could not feed himself.

He said he was unable to make much progress in physical and occupational therapy for some time and nearly died three times.

“You don’t die from Parkinson’s, but from associated conditions. I aspirated food into my lungs and developed pneumonia,” he said. “I had a palliative physician sign a do not resuscitate order and was put on comfort care. That says to me, either you’re sick or you’re about to die. I told my wife she was going to be a widow.”

At one point, he said he was unable to swallow and lost 87 pounds.

However, he got through it and began getting stronger. He said his doctors tried once again with occupational and physical therapy after stopping for a period of time due to his decline in health.

Mason said, eventually, he began making some progress with standing and walking and made a vow that he would walk out of the nursing home one day.

More from this section

“I said, ‘I’m going to walk out of this place’ and I did,” he said. “I worked really hard and I walked out of there.”

Since leaving the nursing home in September 2020, he said he has walked 365 miles, alternating between his can and up-walker doing laps between his front and back doors and some walking outside.

He has since progressed to using one-pound weights on his legs and alternates between about 20 different exercises, including walking, stretching, aerobic and using his punching bag.

Mason said he has also become involved with Dream Riders of Kentucky learning horseback riding, which he said helps him with stiffness in his hips and midsection.

“When I started getting better in the nursing home, I made a bucket list and I had heard about Dream Riders, so I put it on my bucket list, among other things, to learn to ride a horse. I got out and called them up,” he said.

Mason said he has come a long way since leaving the nursing home just more than a year ago. These days, between his daily exercises, he said he writes constantly, having written two books and 32 articles which he has submitted to various papers.

He also is involved in several groups related to Parkinson’s recovery, too, including a support group and a group focused on being loud and taking up space since many times, individuals with Parkinson’s tend to speak quietly and slowly.

His latest book, which he plans to entitle “Triple Recovery: Miracles and Personal responsibilities in recovery,” is currently in the editing process and he plans to publish it as an eBook on Amazon in the near future.

He said he also has taught multiple webinars and is planning another one about how to study and do well in school, which he said he hopes brings in enough extra funds to help he and his wife purchase a camper so they can travel and see America.

Recovery, however, was never easy, he said, and he has to stay motivated to keep up with his routine each day, but it is worth it.

“Life is just so much better in recovery; it’s amazing. It’s a pain too,” he said. “But I’m so grateful to be home, I can’t stand it.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messeng er-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360