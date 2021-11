Coaches are not born, they are made. While there is no doubt that there is certain innate personality traits that draw people to the profession, no coach enters it fully formed. It is a job that requires constant growth, the ability to shift the framework of your thinking as your sport and the world around you changes. The learning process never stops and those who believe they’ve found all the answers quickly find themselves stalled out or pushed aside. Whether it is scheme or connecting with athletes, you must adapt constantly.

