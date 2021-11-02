Process begins to replace retiring Burlew in district court

The Administrative Office of the Courts has begun the process of looking for a replacement for retiring Daviess District Judge Daniel “Nick” Burlew II.

Burlew announced his decision to retire last month. Burlew, who has been one of Daviess County’s three district judges since 2009, plans to retire on Dec. 1.

Last week, the AOC announced it is seeking applications for attorneys interested in being appointed District Judge in Burlew’s place. At least one candidate, Nick Payne, an assistant Daviess commonwealth’s attorney, said he applied.

Applicants will be reviewed by a judicial nominating committee, which will send three finalists to Gov. Andy Beshear. From there, Beshear will either make an appointment, or the authority to appoint a new judge will fall to state Chief Justice John Minton.

Anyone appointed to the position will have to run for election in 2022. The deadline for qualified attorneys to apply is Nov. 9.

In an email, Leigh Anne Hiatt, a public information officer for the AOC, said the court system could not release the names of anyone who has applied for the position. Only the names of attorneys forwarded to the governor for consideration will be released, Hiatt said.

Payne previously ran for district Judge after former District Judge Lisa Payne Jones became a circuit judge. Payne was defeated by now-District Judge Misty Miller.

Payne said Monday he has served 21 years as a prosecutor, following clerkships for a judge in Fayette County and with Fayette County Legal Aid, which was the county’s public defender law office.

“I have always wanted to be a district judge, and I see a need for it,” Payne said.

District court handles misdemeanor crimes, juvenile court, small claims court, probate and traffic citations. Felony cases also begin in district court before they move on to circuit court through a grand jury indictment.

Payne said his work as a prosecutor in the Commonwealth Attorney’s office has prepared him for the district bench.

Prosecutors “have to make sure the defendant, who is on the other side, is receiving a fair trial,” Payne said.

He added, “We are representing the commonwealth of Kentucky, which includes the defendant.”

Payne said a goal, if selected, would be to work to provide resources and interventions in cases, such as juvenile criminal and domestic violence cases, to prevent the defendants from returning to court with more serious charges.

“There’s a whole lot more compassion that can be applied at the district court level,” as opposed to when a defendant’s case is heard in circuit court, Payne said.

Payne said his experience would also help him move cases efficiently through the process.

“Even before the pandemic, there was a backlog in district court cases,” Payne said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse