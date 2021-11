Matthew S. Chester has been named as chair of the government enforcement and investigations group at Baker Donelson. Chester has nearly 20 years of experience practicing law in the private sector and at the Department of Justice. Before joining Baker Donelson, he was an assistant U.S. attorney in New Orleans. During his service as a federal prosecutor, Chester was honored as the recipient of multiple awards, including five Excellence in Law Enforcement Awards from the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission for his work on public corruption prosecutions in and around New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO