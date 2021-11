Bunnell, FL - What turned out to be a live grenade discovered during a traffic stop Monday caused Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputies to shut down SR 305 between SR 100 West and CR 302 in Bunnell for the safety of the community. Louis Branson, who has a criminal history in both Florida and Georgia, was behind the wheel. The stop occurred because the Dodge pickup truck Branson was driving has an expired tag and his driver’s license expired in 2019.

BUNNELL, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO