We don’t know about you, but we are still SO glad that ‘Ohana is back at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Is any Disney World restaurant more iconic than ‘Ohana? And although we gasped when the menu first appeared sans Noodles, we let out a sigh of relief when Disney World confirmed the Noodles would be returning. (Don’t get us started on this whole noods shortage RN! ‘Ohana keepin’ us on our noodle-toes!) SO, what if you can’t get to ‘Ohana anytime soon but you’re craving those Noods or that Bread Pudding or any of the other yummy dishes you can’t get anywhere else? WE. GOT. YO. BACK. You just need to provide some cooking skillz.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO