The city of Boonville is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade and they expect it to be so big this year that they have extended the route. Boonville has a few claims to fame. There's Jeremy Spencer, the former drummer of rock band Five Finger Death Punch, Benjamin Bradley, who is the host of the Netflix series Holiday Home Makeovers with Mr. Christmas, and then me...host of the Afternoon Show on 99.5 WKDQ (I had to throw that in there for the fun of it). One other thing that the city is proud to have as a claim to fame is its annual Christmas Parade.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO