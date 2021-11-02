CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings GM Rick Spielman evaluated Nevada QB Carson Strong over the weekend

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Photo: Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota currently has an established starting quarterback in Kirk Cousins.

The team can still look elsewhere. Cousins is on a large contract. That makes it harder to allocate salary money to other positions on the roster.

Sure, Cousins hasn’t been horrendous — or even bad — during his time in a Vikings uniform. But imagine a decent quarterback on a rookie contract.

Carson Strong could be that decent quarterback. According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Vikings GM Rick Spielman was in Nevada over the weekend. Spielman was evaluating QB Carson Strong.

Our friends over at Touchdown Wire currently have Strong going off the board at No. 24 overall in the outlet’s latest mock draft. Strong being a potential late-round pick means that the Vikings could still have a winning record and possibly land the Nevada product.

However, Strong putting together more strong performances could lead to him shooting up draft boards. Just look at what happened with Zach Wilson when he was at BYU.

Comments / 2

