CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Movie Date, The New York Times Janet Jackson Special, Jeffrey Donovan Joins ‘Law & Order’ Revival, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy to Host Series, and More!

By Lee Arvoy
tvsourcemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ released the full trailer for the much anticipated new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. The series which was spun off of Disney+’s The Mandalorian explores legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to...

tvsourcemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

From The Shawshank Redemption to Dexter, the many, many roles of Clancy Brown

Brown played Viking Lofgren, an inmate at a boys reform school who targets Sean Penn's Mick O'Brien. "I think they had cast a young man before me who was a devout Christian. His parents didn't like the jail rape that was going on in the movie. My character stood guard while Tweety, my fellow jail boss, (played by Robert Lee Rush, right of Brown in this photo), did the deed."
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson Pitching New Talk Show With Warner Bros. to Launch After ‘Ellen’ Ends Its Run (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner and “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is adding something completely different to her resume: Talk show host. Hudson, most recently seen on the big screen playing Aretha Franklin in “Respect,” is pitching a new daytime talker to be produced by the team from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety has learned. Although not technically an “Ellen” replacement — her show wouldn’t be a continuation of the “Ellen” deals and is being shopped as an entirely new series — it would be positioned as Warner Bros. TV’s new flagship daytime talk show now that “Ellen” is ending its run. “Ellen” executive producers...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Gary Barlow
Person
Jeffrey Donovan
Person
Jenna Dewan
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Eugene Levy
Person
Craig David
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Chris Harris
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Might Have Talk Show Competition From Another American Idol Alum

The daytime talk show landscape has been saturated with different styles of shows in the past decade. Given her personality and talkative nature, original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson was a perfect fit for the format. Clarkson’s show has been a hit since premiering in 2019. But the Voice coach might have a new challenger in the daytime space from another American Idol alum.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein Join Billy Eichner’s Gay Rom-Com ‘Bros’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Billy Eichner has landed two more bros with Bowen Yang and veteran stage and screen actor Harvey Fierstein. Yang and Fierstein have joined the ensemble cast of “Bros,” Eichner’s landmark mainstream romantic comedy feature in the works with Judd Apatow and Universal Pictures. The actors join a principal cast comprised exclusively of out, LGBTQ+ individuals. As part of this casting mandate, all principal heterosexual roles in the film will also be played by queer people. The move reaffirms Universals’s commitment to  expand and diversify LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Slated to hit theaters in August 2022, the project is described as a “smart,...
MOVIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: New Mariah Carey Holiday Special, Cardi B To Host ‘AMAs’, Gordon Ramsay Holiday Specials, New ‘The Simpsons’ Short, Ed Sheeran Cleared for SNL, More SNL Hosts Announced, and More!

Mariah Carey is doing another holiday special for Apple TV+ this season. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will feature a performance of her new song Fall In Love At Christmas with Khalid and Kirk Franklin. Cardi B is set to host the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards. Cardi B is...
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: NBC Comedies Return, ‘Heels’ Renewed, ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Premiere Date, Daniel Dae Kim Joins ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, ‘Hanna’ Final Season, ‘Miracle Workers’ and ‘Tacoma FD’ Renewed and More!

NBC is bringing comedy back to its schedule with the premieres of new series American Auto on December 13 and Grand Crew on December 14. NBC’s returning comedy series Young Rock, Kenan, and Mr. Mayor are set to air special holiday episodes on December 15. They will all make their timeslot premieres in 2022.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roku Tv#The New York Times#Law Order#Nbc#Fx#Hulu#Nypd
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Joe Millionaire’ Returning, ‘Fairly OddParents’ March Premiere, Chord Overstreet Joins Lindsay Lohan Movie, ‘Fantasy Island’ Renewed, ESPN Classic Shutting Down, ‘Grace and Frankie’ Wraps, and More!

Fox is rebooting it’s reality dating competition series Joe Millionaire. This time there will be a twist in the premise. The new series features two single men. One’s a millionaire, and the other is not. Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will air January 2022 on Fox. Paramount+’s upcoming live...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: The CW Passes on ‘The 100’ Prequel Series, ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Return Date, Kelly Clarkson Christmas Special, Dolly Parton on ‘Grace and Frankie’, Kim Cattrall on ‘How I Met Your Father’, Shiri Appleby on ‘Roswell, New Mexico’, and More!

The CW has passed on The 100 prequel series after years in limbo. The backdoor pilot was initially passed on by The CW in May 2020 but was kept alive as a possible co-production with corporate sibling HBO Max. Ultimately, the series did not get ordered. (On a personal note, BOOOOOOO. Stringing us fans along isn’t cool!)
TV SERIES
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio in Final Talks to Star in and Produce MGM’s ‘Jim Jones’ Movie

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks to play religious cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming feature written by Scott Rosenberg, Variety has confirmed. Known as the leader of the Peoples Temple religious group, Jones was behind the November 1978 mass suicide at his Jonestown settlement that took more than 900 lives. Jones and his inner circle orchestrated the massacre at the jungle commune in Guyana, with the followers directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch. MGM secured a deal for the feature project in a preemptive situation, with DiCaprio also producing the project alongside Jennifer Davisson for their Appian Way production company. Rosenberg...
MOVIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

HBO Max’s ‘gen:LOCK’ Season 2 Review

The end of gen:LOCK season one saw Cammie provide much needed upgrades to the team’s holons, leading to a much more cohesive team, able to successfully complete their mission. Similarly, in season two, the series itself goes through upgrades of its own, leading to a more cohesive narrative and grander experience that successfully takes the show to new heights.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Dubai
IndieWire

‘The Shrink Next Door’ Review: Paul Rudd Brainwashes Will Ferrell in Touching, Toothless Apple TV+ Series

“The Shrink Next Door” gets its title from the 2019 Wondery/Bloomberg podcast hosted by Joe Nocera, but whether you listened to the business reporter’s investigation into Dr. Isaac Herschkopf and his fraudulent manipulations of patient Marty Markowitz, what’s peculiar about the Apple TV+ adaptation is that there is no next-door neighbor. In the podcast, Nocera discovers this doomed pairing because they’re living on the other side of his fence, and the idea that such a twisted tale could be taking place one house over is part of what gives the strange-but-true story such an eerie wallop. Shattering the normalcy of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina Hall Teams With Robert De Niro for ‘Midnight Run’ Sequel

Regina Hall is set to star in a sequel to Midnight Run, with original star Robert De Niro attached to produce. Midnight Run came out in 1988 and starred De Niro as a bounty hunter who is tasked with tracking down a former mob accountant, played by the late Charles Grodin. The buddy comedy sees the duo traveling cross-country trying to evade both the FBI and the mob. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Aeysha Carr is penning the movie, which is set up at Universal. Story details on the sequel are being kept under wraps. Universal had been trying to get a sequel or remake of...
MOVIES
Variety

ABC Releases ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ November Crossover Trailer (TV News Roundup)

ABC released a trailer for the “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” crossover event airing on Nov. 11. In “Things we Lost in the Fire,” the “Station 19” episode at 8 p.m., Theo (Carlos Miranda) and Vic (Barrett Doss) hit a relationship milestone as Vic deals with her commitment issues, while Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) considers a new career opportunity as Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) stays at his home and helps care for Pruitt. The firefighters must also handle a life-changing neighborhood explosion. In “Bottle Up and Explode!,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” episode at 9 p.m., the Grey Sloan doctors must also work through the...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Method Man, Mike Epps, Da’Vine Joy Randolph Join YA Rap Drama ‘On the Come Up’ (Exclusive)

Method Man, Mike Epps and Da’Vine Joy Randolph have joined the cast of On the Come Up, Paramount Players’ adaptation of the best-seller by Angie Thomas. The movie is now in production with Jamila C. Gray starring. Sanaa Lathan is directing and co-starring. The coming-of-age movie centers on 16-year-old Bri, who wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. But it’s hard for her to even win her first rap battle when she’s labeled a hoodlum at school, when one of her songs becomes an internet sensation by causing a controversy, and when her mom loses her job and...
PARAMOUNT, CA
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: AMC+ To Air ‘Anne Boleyn’, ‘1883’ Teaser, ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling The OC’, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed, New Jim Gaffigan Special, ‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed and More!

AMC+ has acquired the psychological thriller Anne Boleyn. The limited series stars Jodie Turner-Smith playing the titular role. The drama explores the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous Queen’s perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. Anne Boleyn depicts the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpicking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities and her determination to be an equal among men. The series will premiere December 9. It had previously aired in the UK on Channel 5 this past summer.
TV SERIES
Variety

David E. Kelley Peacock Crime Drama ‘The Missing’ Casts ‘Unorthodox’ Star Jeff Wilbusch

The upcoming David E. Kelley crime drama “The Missing” at Peacock has cast Jeff Wilbusch in the lead role. The series, which Variety exclusively reported had been ordered at the streamer, is based on the Dror A. Mishani novel “The Missing File.” Wilbusch will play Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. He is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down. “The Missing” is the latest American role for Wilbusch. The Israeli-German actor most recently starred in the HBO film...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Fox Sets Its 2022 Midseason Schedule

Fox is the latest network to announce its upcoming midseason schedule. New series join the schedule along with returning fan favorite series. Next Level Chef gets a special premiere January 2 following the NFL double header. The Simpsons and The Great North return the same night, at special times following the premiere of Next Level Chef.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy