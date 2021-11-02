CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

redlakenationnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Why Biden succeeded on infrastructure (and Trump didn't)

The timing of the House vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package was far from ideal. If congressional leaders hoped for a large national audience, they were likely disappointed: On Friday night, the gavel came down in the House chamber at 11:24 p.m. on the east coast. It was the next...
POTUS
Business Insider

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said his party 'blew the timing' on the infrastructure and social spending bills, contributing to the party's loss in VA governor race

Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill stalled in the House for months before passing on Friday. Sen. Tim Kaine said the timing may have cost Terry McAuliffe the governor's race in Virginia. Democrats saw a series of losses on Tuesday in Virginia, a state Biden won decisively in 2020. Democratic Sen. Tim...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Progressive Democrats#Democratic#House
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Representatives React After Infrastructure Bill Passes House

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. “The United States House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Radar Online.com

Protestors Say Joe Manchin Tried To Hit Them With His Luxury Car As Votes On Key Biden Bills Stall

A viral video shows protestors swarming the Maserati of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and the protestors claim the congressman tried to mow them down. Manchin has become a focal person in U.S. politics as he holds a key vote for President Joe Biden’s agenda. A video posted on social media shows supports surrounding his luxury car in a Washington D.C. parking garage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Breakthrough for Biden as Democrats unite to pass $1trn infrastructure bill and agree deal for social plans

The House of Representatives on Friday voted to approve President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan as well as rules for debate on his signature Build Back Better Act social spending bill.Thirteen Republicans joined the vast majority of House Democrats in approving the infrastructure package, with most of the Congressional Progressive Caucus dropping their opposition to advancing the bill separately from the $1.75 trillion social programs package after a group of moderate Democrats pledged to vote for it later this month.Tonight, I proudly signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and sent it to @POTUS to be signed into law. This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

Rebel Democrats Tank Vote On Sweeping Biden Welfare Package

Democrats failed to overcome an 11th-hour revolt on US President Joe Biden's sweeping $3 trillion transport, welfare and climate agenda, as a small group of lawmakers blocked any chance of the entire package passing Friday. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KSNT News

Dems end deadlock, House hands Biden infrastructure win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy