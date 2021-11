Bruno Fernandes is an intense character, but there is nothing intense about his play or that of Manchester United right now. Well, there is intense pain. United were dismantled by Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Saturday, as their 2-0 defeat was in many ways more embarrassing than the 5-0 shellacking they suffered in their last home game against Liverpool.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO