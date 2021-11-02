Avoiding shortcut solutions in artificial intelligence

The Anaheim Union High School District will be hosting the first ever Artificial Intelligence Summit on November 5, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Hilton featuring a diverse group of speakers with affiliations with Google, IBM, UC Irvine, United Nations, Loko AI, the Milken Institute, and the space industry. This hybrid event is invitation only for in-person attendees and is open to the public for virtual live streaming, but registration is required. The purpose of this event is to celebrate AUHSD’s commitment to ensure students are prepared to meet the demands of the future workforce, specifically in the field of artificial intelligence.. The scope and scale of A.I. will radically impact every industry and AUHSD strives to position its students to be the future drivers of A.I. innovation.
