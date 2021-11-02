CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Avoiding shortcut solutions in artificial intelligence

By Adam Zewe, MIT News Office
mit.edu
 7 days ago

If your Uber driver takes a shortcut, you might get to your destination faster. But if a machine learning model takes a shortcut, it might fail in unexpected ways. In machine learning, a shortcut solution occurs when the model relies on a simple characteristic of a dataset to make a decision,...

news.mit.edu

Comments / 0

Related
healthitanalytics.com

Artificial Intelligence Capable of Predicting COVID-19 Symptoms

- Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University researchers created a new artificial intelligence-based tool to assist clinicians in predicting which symptoms COVID-19 patients will experience based on comorbidities. Additionally, the AI tool can suggest specific FDA-approved drugs for treatment. The new tool is called MOATAI-VIR (Mode Of Action proteins...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HPCwire

DOE Launches Artificial Intelligence for Earth System Predictability Workshop

Oct. 27, 2021 — Computer simulations that scientists use to understand the evolution of the Earth’s climate offer a wealth of information to public officials and corporations planning for the future. However, climate models — no matter how complex or computationally intensive — do contain some degree of uncertainty. Addressing this uncertainty is proving increasingly important as decision makers are asking more complex questions and looking to smaller scales.
MANUFACTURING
hbr.org

Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence: Making the Promise a Reality

Artificial intelligence (AI) is destined to become a defining technology of this decade. But for many organizations, the benefits of AI remain elusive. Only 26% of the 405 global executives surveyed by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services in December 2020 who work at organizations that have an active interest in AI—including those that have initiated AI projects—have met most of their AI operationalization goals over the past year. Just 5% have hit them all.
COMPUTERS
oc-breeze.com

AUHSD hosts first ever Artificial Intelligence Summit

The Anaheim Union High School District will be hosting the first ever Artificial Intelligence Summit on November 5, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Hilton featuring a diverse group of speakers with affiliations with Google, IBM, UC Irvine, United Nations, Loko AI, the Milken Institute, and the space industry. This hybrid event is invitation only for in-person attendees and is open to the public for virtual live streaming, but registration is required. The purpose of this event is to celebrate AUHSD’s commitment to ensure students are prepared to meet the demands of the future workforce, specifically in the field of artificial intelligence.. The scope and scale of A.I. will radically impact every industry and AUHSD strives to position its students to be the future drivers of A.I. innovation.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shortcut#Solution#University Of Pittsburgh#Sap Se#Uber#Mit#Phd#The Computer Science
Forbes

Can Artificial Intelligence Take The Guesswork Out Of The Customer Journey?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is shedding light on one of the most examined yet least understood experiences of modern life: the customer journey. From shopping malls and sports arenas, to train stations and city streets, C2RO is an AI-powered video analytics platform that captures anonymized data about people’s movement so organizations can improve the customer experience.
SOFTWARE
mit.edu

Artificial intelligence sheds light on how the brain processes language

In the past few years, artificial intelligence models of language have become very good at certain tasks. Most notably, they excel at predicting the next word in a string of text; this technology helps search engines and texting apps predict the next word you are going to type. The most...
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Artificial Intelligence, Automation and The Future of Corporate Finance

Algorithms rule the world … or, at least, the world is headed that way. How can you prepare your company and its financial underpinnings not only to survive but also thrive under this new big data paradigm? In his new book, Deep Finance: Corporate Finance in the Information Age, author Glenn Hopper provides a clear guide for finance professionals and non-technologists who aspire to digitally transform their companies into modern, data-driven organizations streamlined for success and profitability.
TECHNOLOGY
benefitspro.com

Using artificial intelligence for the employee benefits journey

Many people feel uncomfortable with using artificial intelligence (AI), since it tends to conjure up Hollywood ideas of robots gone rogue rather than simple technical conveniences we use every day to make our lives easier. A recent study by Pega indicated that although just 33% of users say they regularly interact with AI, the reality is more than double that (77%) do so.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Software
Council on Foreign Relations

US Leadership in Artificial Intelligence is Still Possible

October 28, 2021 12:39 pm (EST) What does it mean to be first in developing applications of artificial intelligence (AI), and does it matter? In a recent interview, the former Chief Software Officer of the U.S. Air Force Nicolas Chaillan stated that he resigned in part because he believed that, “We have no competing chance against China in fifteen to twenty years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over.” He reasoned that a failure of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to follow through on stated intentions to build up in AI and cyber means many departments within DoD still operate at what Chaillan considers a “kindergarten level.” Those are strong words, but Chaillan’s overall assessment misses the mark—the United States becoming an AI also-ran is not a foregone conclusion. Leadership in AI is not necessarily achieved by the first adopter.
TECHNOLOGY
IBM - United States

Create an artificial intelligence bookmark organizer for the Chrome browser

You often find interesting articles that you want to bookmark to read later. However, saving a lot of these in proper fashion often requires you to manually create meaningful folder structure so that you can refer to them easily. With cognitive solutions offered by IBM Watson, you can create a browser extension to do this for you automatically. In this tutorial, learn how to create a browser extension that uses Watson Natural Language Understanding to automatically organize the web pages you bookmark.
COMPUTERS
eturbonews.com

Travel Forward Day One: Artificial intelligence is real

AI only works when the data, and the platform hosting it, is fit for the purpose of using AI to build better experiences for travelers. The opening day of Travel Forward began with a session dedicated to AI in travel. The tools are there for mass personalization – but mindsets...
TRAVEL
Law.com

Could Artificial Intelligence Drive Patent Eligibility Reform?

Uncertainty surrounding patent eligibility jurisprudence has been a thorn in the side of many patent applicants, patent holders, scholars, and judges for years, leading voices in the patent sector to issue repeated, though unavailing, calls for legislative action. Recent activity by lawmakers, however, suggests that rising innovation in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector may be viewed as a catalyst for change.
TECHNOLOGY
Santa Clarita Radio

How Has Artificial Intelligence Affected The Casino Industry?

When some people think about artificial intelligence, they think about giving robots intelligence, and the possible robot apocalypse they believe will follow when machines become more intelligent than humans. But there is more to artificial intelligence than giving robots intelligence. Sure, AI deals with giving devices and computers some of the cognitive capabilities humans intrinsically possess, but the applications go far beyond robotics.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
technologynetworks.com

Artificial Cochlea Is a Battery-Free Solution to Hearing Loss

Some people are born with hearing loss, while others acquire it with age, infections or long-term noise exposures. In many instances, the tiny hairs in the inner ear’s cochlea that allow the brain to recognize electrical pulses as sound are damaged. As a step toward an advanced artificial cochlea, researchers in ACS Nano report a conductive membrane, which translated sound waves into matching electrical signals when implanted inside a model ear, without requiring external power.
ELECTRONICS
mit.edu

3 Questions: Blending computing with other disciplines at MIT

The demand for computing-related training is at an all-time high. At MIT, there has been a remarkable tide of interest in computer science programs, with heavy enrollment from students studying everything from economics to life sciences eager to learn how computational techniques and methodologies can be used and applied within their primary field.
EDUCATION
mit.edu

Engineers report a major advance in creating a new family of semiconductor materials

MIT engineers report creating the first high-quality thin films of a new family of semiconductor materials. The feat, which lead researcher Rafael Jaramillo refers to as his “white whale” because of his obsession in pursuing it over the years, has the potential to impact multiple fields of technology if history repeats itself. The ability to create high-quality films of other families of semiconductors led to computers, solar cells, night-vision cameras, and more.
CHEMISTRY
Genetic Engineering News

Artificial Intelligence May Aid in Colorectal Cancer Detection

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cancer is an emerging technology. Many research studies have leveraged the power of AI to detect cancer and have demonstrated how the integration of AI technology in cancer care could improve the accuracy and speed of diagnosis, and lead to better health outcomes. Now, researchers from Tulane, Central South University in China, the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Temple University, and Florida State University have collaborated to determine whether AI could be a tool to help pathologists detect colorectal cancer.
CANCER
mit.edu

Giving robots social skills

Robots can deliver food on a college campus and hit a hole-in-one on the golf course, but even the most sophisticated robot can’t perform basic social interactions that are critical to everyday human life. MIT researchers have now incorporated certain social interactions into a framework for robotics, enabling machines to...
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Verusen Industry-Proven Artificial Intelligence Supply Chain Platform Now Available On SAP  Store Integration With SAP Solutions To Simplify Supply Chain Reliability And Resiliency With Intelligent Materials Management For Verusen Users

Verusen, the Atlanta-based artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain innovator, today announced that its industry-proven Verusen Materials Management solution is now available on SAP  Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The AI-driven platform works with the materials management module of SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) and SAP S/4HANA® , enabling businesses to digitally transform their connected supply chain and materials management.
SOFTWARE
mit.edu

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT researchers have developed a new machine learning system that can help robots learn to perform certain social interactions, reports Brian Heater for TechCrunch. “Researchers conducted tests in a simulated environment, to develop what they deemed ‘realistic and predictable’ interactions between robots,” writes Heater. “In the simulation, one robot watches another perform a task, attempts to determine the goal and then either attempts to help or hamper it in that task.”
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy