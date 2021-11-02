Avoiding shortcut solutions in artificial intelligence

October 28, 2021 12:39 pm (EST) What does it mean to be first in developing applications of artificial intelligence (AI), and does it matter? In a recent interview, the former Chief Software Officer of the U.S. Air Force Nicolas Chaillan stated that he resigned in part because he believed that, “We have no competing chance against China in fifteen to twenty years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over.” He reasoned that a failure of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to follow through on stated intentions to build up in AI and cyber means many departments within DoD still operate at what Chaillan considers a “kindergarten level.” Those are strong words, but Chaillan’s overall assessment misses the mark—the United States becoming an AI also-ran is not a foregone conclusion. Leadership in AI is not necessarily achieved by the first adopter.

